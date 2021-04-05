'It's been a mad few hours' – Irish star Niamh Farrelly's delight after dream debut for Glasgow

Niamh Farrelly scored and won Player of the Match on her debut for Glasgow City against Celtic on Sunday

Irish midfielder Niamh Farrelly has admitted that it has been a whirlwind 24 hours after notching a goal and a Player of the Match gong for her new side Glasgow City on Sunday.

After spending a frustrating few months locked down in Scotland when the season was suspended just a week after she joined in late 2020, Farrelly spent little time making an impression on Scott Booth’s side.

Her third goal in the 3-0 win at Celtic, a handsome finish from just inside the area – capped a superb introduction to the 21-year-old’s first match week as a full-time professional player.

“It was a long time coming because when I did move over there on New Year's Day this year, obviously everything kind of shut off in Scotland due to coronavirus,” says Farrelly, as she bids to make a similar impression on Irish boss Vera Pauw in this week’s friendly double-headers against Denmark and Belgium.

AGUS TADHAL EILE DO CITY!â½ï¸



City score their 3rd of the game!



CEL 0 - 3 GLA pic.twitter.com/aDsXGKqO4m — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) April 4, 2021

“So that was my first game. So I was over there for three months but yesterday playing against Celtic, getting the start, my professional debut and then getting a goal. I haven't really thought about it much. It's been a mad few hours, so I'm delighted.”

Farrelly’s ambition of moving full-time was heightened after Peamount United’s defeat to her new employers in last summer’s Champions League.

“From then, a few days after that, Scott got in touch and from then it went from there and I decided it would be a good move for me. It was the right time to move on.

“I did let Vera know that it was in my intentions to maybe go abroad and then when I brought up that Glasgow were interested, she was happy for me and she said it would be good for my development as a player.

“Obviously, you're training more in a professional environment. So yeah I did speak to her and she gave me all her support.”

Although Clare Shine misses out with injury, Pauw has called up a trialist from the Scottish side, Aoife Colvill.

“Aoife is a great player,” says Farrelly.

“I haven't seen much of Aoife but from what I've seen in training, because we haven't had matches, she had a great game yesterday against Celtic.

“She's a strong, physical player, good finisher, so she'll be a great addition to the squad and she was chatting to me about the Ireland camp and stuff and how things are run and obviously I was all praise because it's great and all.

“All the girls are great here and they'll all be very welcoming for when Aoife comes in.

“It's disappointing but sure we have Denmark coming up now and then Belgium. So we're really looking forward to that and our focus is on that now.”

Aside from Farrelly’s new side, Rangers also won to move five points clear of third-placed Celtic as the SWPL 1 title race resumed after a gap of nearly four months.

Rangers remain top on goal difference after hammering bottom-club Hearts 6-0 at Oriam.

Spartans beat Hibernian 2-0 to leapfrog them into fourth, while Forfar Farmington won 3-2 away to Motherwell.

Online Editors