I’m not usually big on card games but one unfolded in our Tuesday team meeting that I’ll never forget.

Our head coach at North Melbourne, Darren Crocker, came up with an apt way to reveal the club’s five debutantes for tomorrow’s season-opener against the Gold Coast Suns (4.10am Irish time).

First, he called our captain Emma Kearney to the front of the room and asked her to ‘pick a card, any card’. On the back of each one was the face and name of a player who had been selected for their first AFLW game in Tasmania.

Four names, including that of my Irish team-mate and housemate Erika O’Shea, had already been called out and I couldn’t help but think, ‘That last one better have my name on it’.

It’s been a long road to the starting line, so I was desperate to fly out of the blocks.

Some may be surprised to hear that I was expecting to make my debut so soon, three weeks after arriving to a new sport, but that’s how I’m wired. I back myself, especially when it comes to football.

I don’t half-commit to things. I’m not naive either; I know this is a new game and I’ve still got so much to learn – but I was hopeful, and quietly confident that I had done enough since my arrival to earn selection.

Thankfully, that’s exactly what happened. And now I need to prove the club made the right call because there are girls here who have played the game for a lot longer than me who will be gunning for my jersey.

There’s a lot on the line in the wider scheme of things too because next Friday we’re due to play at the home of the AFL, the MCG, as a curtain-raiser for the men’s qualifying final between Melbourne and Sydney.

The North Melbourne women haven’t played at the iconic 100,000-seater stadium before, so next week’s selection meeting won’t be short on tension either.

From a personal point of view, getting picked early on helps me mentally. There have been a lot of adjustments these past few weeks – beyond the new ball, new rules, and new time zone.

I’ve been in the Meath set-up for eight years, since just after I turned 16. I’m part of the furniture, I know everyone there so well.

I thrive in team environments, I love them. I’m comfortable in my leadership role on and off the field. I’m confident I can make a difference on the pitch to back up any rallying calls I make in the dressing-room.

I never really feel like I have to question myself with Meath or Dunboyne. Sure, I get nervous, but self-doubt? It’s not usually a problem.

At home, I felt at the top of my game in a sport and community I knew inside out. I was used to getting recognised around Meath and beyond. But I left it all behind to start a new sport on the other side of the world where I’m no longer a familiar face or surrounded by those who truly know me.

It finally started to hit home what a life change this would be when I got on the flight the Friday after our All-Ireland win. I had shoved it to one side for so long, focusing instead on our Brendan Martin Cup defence.

It had all been such a whirlwind – an emotional roller-coaster; from the elation of the win against Kerry and the gleeful aftermath to the reality of saying goodbye to my loved ones, all in a matter of days.

In hindsight, I probably could have done with an extra week to prepare myself. The morning of the flight I was frantically pulling clothes back out of my bags with my mum in my home house in Dunboyne because my luggage was so overweight. Then, on the flight, I couldn’t remember if I had actually packed certain things that I really needed.

Some of the girls had given me letters and cards before I left. I hadn’t opened them yet and thought it would be an ideal way to pass a few hours on the long-haul flights, but even then it was still a bit raw. And I’m not usually a very emotional person.

I knew from talking to a few of the Irish girls out here before I made the move that it would be a huge adjustment. But I suppose I didn’t fully appreciate that being a professional athlete on the other side of the world would leave me with so much more spare time, with less going on away from football.

It makes me appreciate how I had become so used to such a hectic schedule at home.

I have more time with my thoughts than I’m used to but I’m determined to embrace the change and make the most of an amazing opportunity – it was long enough coming around. After all, I chose to do this. I’m here to push myself out of my comfort zone.

The first Monday I walked into the club, nearly three weeks ago now, I was rattled with nerves.

It will probably surprise a few people at home but I was very quiet at first; I wanted to suss out the lay of the land, to get a read on the dynamics in the North Melbourne dressing-room before coming out of my shell.

I’m getting there now. I love the feeling of waking up every day and being a paid athlete. The facilities and access to expertise such as S&C people and physios has been mind-blowing.

You can tell it’s a big business and there is genuine excitement around the growth of the league. I’m relishing the challenge and it’s a thrill being part of it – this is what I signed up for.

One of my biggest fears coming out here, as someone who truly loves playing Gaelic football, was that Aussie rules just wouldn’t excite me in the same way. I knew I’d love the training, meeting new people and the sense of adventure, but what if the game – I hadn’t played a match before – just didn’t push my buttons?

We flew out to Adelaide (about a 90-minute trip) for a practice match – my first – last week and I couldn’t help thinking that I was going to have a big problem if the sport just didn’t stimulate me. Thankfully, I had no such problem.

I’m playing in the forwards at the moment – one of the rare things that has stayed the same – and I’m really enjoying it.

The extra physicality has been fun too; it’s an area where I can have an advantage – more than at home – as long as I get my timing and technique right.

It’s been quite a journey to this point. In my last three weeks I have travelled across the world and by tomorrow evening I will have played Australian rules in three of the country’s six states. Next Friday, I could be playing at the MCG on one of the biggest nights of the AFL calendar.

Not bad for someone who hadn’t done a full week of travel since an inter-railing trip after the Leaving Cert.

Let the games begin.

Irish stars Vikki Wall, Cora Staunton, Orla O’Dywer and Sarah Rowe will be documenting their AFLW seasons in player diaries exclusively in the Irish Independent and on independent.ie