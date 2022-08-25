| 17.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s been a big change, now I need to show that I’m ready for this level

Vikki Wall

AFLW Player Diary

New beginning: Vikki Wall in action for North Melbourne during a pre-season game against Adelaide Crows. Expand

Close

New beginning: Vikki Wall in action for North Melbourne during a pre-season game against Adelaide Crows.

New beginning: Vikki Wall in action for North Melbourne during a pre-season game against Adelaide Crows.

New beginning: Vikki Wall in action for North Melbourne during a pre-season game against Adelaide Crows.

I’m not usually big on card games but one unfolded in our Tuesday team meeting that I’ll never forget.

Our head coach at North Melbourne, Darren Crocker, came up with an apt way to reveal the club’s five debutantes for tomorrow’s season-opener against the Gold Coast Suns (4.10am Irish time).

Most Watched

Privacy