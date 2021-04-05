Perhaps it’s the months of training that focuses the mind, but Ireland’s most experienced player Dr Claire Molloy is aiming high for this year’s Six Nations.

Win those and they’ll likely have a crack against England in a final in three weeks’ time and Molloy is relishing the idea.

The bye-week gave them a chance to assess their opponents in action while fine-tuning their game-plan one last time, but after a series of weekend camps they’re happy to be getting into a real match-week.

Unlike her Irish-based team-mates, Molloy has played games for Wasps in England’s Premier XVs, but she says the squad’s intense training sessions at Abbotstown will stand them in good stead.

“I suppose a comprehensive victory against Wales away . . . I’m expecting them to put it up to us. They have a different management set-up, they’re tough especially at Cardiff,” Molloy said when asked what constitutes a good Six Nations for the team.

“Come home with a win and then challenge the French. They’re always going to be difficult, but we always have a much better track record playing them at home.

“Ideally, beating them or coming very bloody close to them and then facing England and doing what Irish people do when they play England.”

The move away from the Men’s window should ensure that there are more eyeballs on the women’s team this season and Molloy believes a number of players will capture the public imagination.

“People should be looking out for our young talent like Dorothy Wall, she’s built a bit different to the rest of us,” she said. “I don’t think we’ve had such a dominant, physical back-row in the squad for a long time - if ever.

“She offers something different, she’s training with the Sevens so she’s getting that ball-handling skills, that speed-work and she’s a real threat in the back-row.

“Beibhinn Parsons has been a standout since she was first on the pitch at 16. She’s an exciting prospect, we know she can create something out of nothing. Cliodhna Moloney hit great form last year and was the players’ player of the year. She’s in terrifyingly good form.

“The like of Enya Breen stepping up, she offers something out in the centre as a playmaker, Kathryn Dane is going from strength to strength. The excitement of Stacey Flood, our maverick No 10 to come in and challenge . . .

“Ciara Griffin is our CJ Stander, she does all the work. She’s good at her job, she’s a solid performer and she’s someone that probably doesn’t get as much credit as she deserves.”

Molloy, of course, will be central to Ireland’s plans.

Considering the year she’s had working on the frontline in the Emergency Department of the University of Cardiff Hospital, rugby has has been an important part of her life this year.

“It’s been massive,” she said. “We do more socialising than everyone else, we get to play and it’s an absolute privilege.

"At Wasps, we’re so well looked after with twice a week testing and that safety element . . . I mean, I get to go to a gym which others can’t go to. We get to run around, chuck a ball, practice and play games.

“It’s an immense relief and a privilege really, we’re very lucky to do what we’re doing.”

On Saturday, she hopes to win her 71st cap. It’s only Ireland’s second game in 12 months, but their most experienced player is aiming high.

Online Editors