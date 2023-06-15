‘It’s a complete and utter honour’ – Sarah Lavin and Liam Jegou to fly flag for Ireland at European Games

Sarah Lavin (pictured), and Tokyo Olympian in C1 Canoe Slalom, Liam Jegou, will lead Team Ireland in the parade for the Opening Ceremony of the European Games in Krakow

