| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It was such a relief to end losing streak, now I’m chasing another win against a different Mayo pal

Sarah Rowe

AFLW DIARY

Hard at work with Aishling Sheridan, my Cavan team-mate at Collingwood. Expand
Aileen Gilroy is a gas character but such a fierce competitor on the field. Photo: Getty Expand
Sarah Rowe Expand

Close

Hard at work with Aishling Sheridan, my Cavan team-mate at Collingwood.

Hard at work with Aishling Sheridan, my Cavan team-mate at Collingwood.

Aileen Gilroy is a gas character but such a fierce competitor on the field. Photo: Getty

Aileen Gilroy is a gas character but such a fierce competitor on the field. Photo: Getty

Sarah Rowe

Sarah Rowe

/

Hard at work with Aishling Sheridan, my Cavan team-mate at Collingwood.

One emotion was dominant as we left the field at Mineral Resources Stadium in Perth – relief.

After two heavy defeats on the spin – with us registering just one goal in each – to Brisbane Lions and Fremantle Dockers, there was a sense in the camp that morale was starting to crack.

Most Watched

Privacy