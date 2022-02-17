It was such a relief to end losing streak, now I’m chasing another win against a different Mayo pal

One emotion was dominant as we left the field at Mineral Resources Stadium in Perth – relief.

After two heavy defeats on the spin – with us registering just one goal in each – to Brisbane Lions and Fremantle Dockers, there was a sense in the camp that morale was starting to crack.

Confidence can be so tough to build but far too easy to shatter.

All it takes is for a couple of players’ heads to drop and the doubts spread like wildfire.

But, thankfully, there is plenty of substance to this group at Collingwood; we’ve overcome enough bumps on the road already this season to prove that.

We lost our most influential player, Brianna Davey, for the season to a cruciate injury in Round 1. Our midfield coach Scott Gowans then departed two weeks ago after he was appointed head coach for the Sydney Swans’ inaugural AFLW season next year. Covid issues and further injury issues have added to our woes.

So to produce such a solid team performance at a sweltering Perth, considering the crushing defeats we had in the two rounds previous, was really pleasing.

From a personal point of view I felt a lot more comfortable back in the wing role that I’m generally asked to play.

I was able to pick up 21 disposals against West Coast; I was playing at wing-forward against Brisbane on the Sunshine Coast the week before and I felt the game passed me by a bit.

Conditions were tough in Perth, hitting around 32C during the game, but thankfully there was a refreshing sea breeze offering some kind of relief.

When things are going well you can’t feel your feet burning. We were all wringing wet with sweat afterwards, but I didn’t really notice as we were just so delighted to end the losing run.

We changed our game-plan a bit too – going down the line a lot less – and it seemed to work, but we’re still well off where we want, and need, to be.

Of late, we’ve been quite conscious of how important positive reinforcement is within this group.

Everything you do is analysed to a tee in this AFLW world; it can sometimes feel like, particularly when the team aren’t winning, that the mistakes are taking over.

So, if you see a team-mate, or even a coach doing something well, you make sure they hear about it.

That’s the kind of culture we are trying to build, one that will help us grow through the good and the bad.

In some respects we’ve probably been guilty of comparing this season to the 2021 campaign – which we began with six straight wins – a bit too much. The reality, particularly with all the variables around Covid, is you have to be prepared for the curve balls.

We’ve now played six of our 10 regular-season games, so conversation around the competition naturally starts to focus around who is in contention for the finals.

The first six sides on the 14-team ladder qualify for the business end of the season, but we can’t afford to get ahead of ourselves.

We’re currently in sixth but have a number of tough games against the teams around us – North Melbourne (5th), Western Bulldogs (8th), Adelaide (2nd) and the Gold Coast Suns (7th) – still to come.

It’s good to know everything is still in our own hands at least, but after we returned home from Perth on Sunday night we were already looking towards this weekend’s trip – our third on the trot – to Tasmania to face Aileen Gilroy’s North Melbourne side.

Another game week, and another familiar face from Mayo.

I lined out against the Kelly sisters, Grace and Niamh, in Perth last weekend. I’ve known them both for more than 15 years – since playing county football with the U-10s and through the soccer rivalry our Ballina side had with their crew from Bohola.

It was great to see them, even though it was only briefly on the field. I suppose that’s one of the things we miss out on here with Covid – you can’t stay on with pals for a night to catch up as you are flying in and out with your team and being strictly kept in a Covid bubble.

We’re actually sharing a chartered flight from Melbourne to Hobart – my first trip to ‘Tassie’ – with the Kangaroos ahead of our game on Sunday (from 4.10am Irish time), so I might have a better chance of actually catching up with Aileen.

We live around the corner from each other here in St Kilda though – and she regularly comes round for coffees and dinners – so we’re not exactly strangers. Her boyfriend is living out here this year though so, naturally, I do see a little bit less of her.

Aileen Gilroy is a gas character but such a fierce competitor on the field. Photo: Getty

Aileen Gilroy is a gas character but such a fierce competitor on the field. Photo: Getty

Again, like the Kellys, I know Aileen for so many years having played together with various Mayo teams – although our bond has probably strengthened since we both headed Down Under.

She’s a gas character and a brilliant athlete and footballer, whatever the code. And she’s part of a North Melbourne side that have become fierce rivals of ours on the back of a couple of tight finals matches.

We have more in common than not, but it will be fierce on the field wherever Aileen is involved.

Maybe we’re best to just chat about Mayo football instead seeing as they started their league campaign so well against Westmeath last weekend, which I – along with the other five girls out here from the county – was obviously delighted to see.

You feel guilty at times being so far away from the Green and Red.

And no matter what, Gaelic football will always be my No 1 sporting love. But until this year’s Collingwood contract is up on April 15 I can’t afford to be caught thinking about playing sport back in Ireland.

We’ve learned enough times this year that your short-term goals need 100pc of your focus – otherwise, you’ll soon find yourself going backwards.

⬤ Sarah Rowe is one of 14 Irish women in the AFLW, and the Collingwood star – along with Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions) and Cora Staunton (GWS Giants) – is reporting for the ‘Irish Independent’ and independent.ie throughout the campaign