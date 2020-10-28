'It was north of €50,000' - Cork legend Aoife Murray counts cost of inter-county camogie career

Legendary Cork camogie goalkeeper Aoife Murray reckons her 18-year inter-county career cost her over €50,000 in unpaid expenses.

Murray was exceptional, not only for her longevity but for her dedication. The nine-time All-Ireland winner and seven-time All Star travelled home twice weekly, from her Dublin base, for a decade.

Over two thirds of current female gaelic players (68%) live in their own county.

Yet the Women’s Gaelic Players Association revealed yesterday that only seven per cent of them get any expenses, and it costs even those based in their native counties an average of €55 a-week and up to €200 a-month in travelling expenses alone.

A whopping 93 per cent of female players surveyed still don’t get any expenses.

Expand Close Cork captain Aoife Murray and selector Terence O'Leary celebrate following the 2018 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final win over Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cork captain Aoife Murray and selector Terence O'Leary celebrate following the 2018 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final win over Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

They also have to shell out for basics like gyms and medical fees, even though they are now spending, on average, 26 hours a-week between training and travelling.

The WGPA report, titled ‘Levelling The Field’, found that almost three out of four female GAA players pay their own gym fees, and over half of them shelled out for medical services.

Seventy per cent of those who claimed for injury-related expenses said all of them weren’t covered and 12 per cent were not covered at all.

The WGPA said their study identified “increasingly unsustainable commitment of female inter-county players without progression on minimum standards, travel expenses and equitable funding.”

Even though 53% of the WGPA members said they were happy to bear the financial burden right now, 90 per cent of them want it improved for future players.

Murray acknowledged that she was an exceptional case and quipped that she was “afraid” to calculate the exact figure of what her inter-county career cost her.

“I did a two-minute calculation exercise once and it was north of €50,000. To be clear, I did get €200 (expenses) in 2006, quite randomly, back in the boom days,” she said.

“There was a perception out there, even from my teammates, that I was being reimbursed because it was the most obvious and practical thing to think.

“But this, to me, is more important as an educational piece. This is what is happening in the current day.”

When the WGPA was launched in 2015 it found that 23 per cent of female county players did not have access to hot showers.

The players’ union acknowledged that player conditions and support have improved since but feels it is now time, given the level of training and dedication involved, for their players to be reimbursed with a sustainable expenses model and is exploring ways to fund that.

Their members feel that unifying with the Gaelic Players Association, in one representative players’ body, would improve their chances of being treated equally.

Murray said one glaring inequity that could be fixed would be the government treating their male and female players equally though their grant system.

“I don’t always want to compare women with men and vice versa but I think this gap in funding certainly strikes a chord with me, in not being seen equally by the government,” Murray said.

Women’s inter-county players have only got grants since 2017.

Collectively they get over four times less – €700,00 to €3m – than their male counterparts and the schemes also work very differently.

Women’s grants go collectively to county boards and are designed to supplement short-falls that already exist in team services.

Men’s grants (which range from €1,000 to €2,400 for All-Ireland finalists) go directly to individual players, who also get personal expenses from their county boards.

The WGPA do not want their male counterparts to lose any of their funding, just see their own come in line with it.

The study also found that, despite improved visibility and ability to attract crowds, 65 per cent of the WGPA members who had done commercial, promotional activities had not been paid for them.

WGPA Chairperson Maria Kinsella said this is because “female athletes just say yes, we don’t value our time. We think it’s an honour to promote the game for the next generation.

“It’s something the WGPA have started to tackle in the last 12 months; to get our members to value their time adequately and to establish a commercial rate-card for them.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has already badly hit global sport financially.

There are fears that women’s sport may suffer the worst effects but Kinsella says this crisis also has the possibility to improve things for female athletes.

“The first cuts to budgets in some sports were to the funding of female teams,” she acknowledged.

“But I also think this provides a very timely opportunity for sporting organisation to stop and consider, and ‘build back better’ by ensuring there’s allocations in their budgets for female sport.

“I think Sport Ireland received a significant increase in its government allocation this year and I’d like to see, on the back of that, an increase in funding for women sports, not just in Gaelic Games, but across all sport in Ireland.”

Findings of WGPA Member’s Survey

Female inter-county players spend 3-4 hours per day, 6 days a-week, training (including travel). This 26 hours compares to 31 by male counterparts.

Only 7% of female players get travel expenses and not necessarily in the most successful counties.

Average spend by female players on fuel is €55 per week (€79 if outside county), based on average 80km round trips to training.

69 % of players pay own gym fees

82% of players pay for playing equipment

60% of players contribute financially to their recovery costs



55% pay for medical services

65 % of players who do commercial activity are not paid for it.

27% feel the cost of playing may make them retire earlier



In 2019 female players received €700,000 in government grants compared to the €3m for their male counterparts.

53% of players feel the cost of playing at county level is something they are prepared to bear but 90% of players want the financial burden reduced for future county players

70% of players who have claimed for injury related expenses indicate that not all of their expenses were covered, and 12% were not covered at all

Online Editors