‘It doesn't say a lot for the game when you're not considered a senior club based on gender' – Ballincollig coach Fiona Hayes

Ballincollig head coach Fiona Hayes has said she is 'upset' and 'embarrassed' by the Munster Branch's decision to withdraw a motion at last week's AGM, which would have seen the Cork club granted senior status.

Ballincollig are the only one of 60 clubs competing at All-Ireland League (AIL) level who do not have senior status, meaning they do not get benefits such as an allocation for international men's tickets.

The club has already released a strong statement, making it clear that they are vehemently against the Munster Branch's decision, which has drawn fierce criticism from several quarters, including from current and past Ireland players.

Ballincollig said they were 'shocked' and 'disappointed' and their head coach has echoed those sentiments.

"Obviously we're the only club affected by this at the moment and I must stress, at the moment,” ex-Ireland international Hayes told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

“There could be a lot of clubs down the line where their women's team reaches the AIL, but if they don't have a senior men's team they won't be considered a senior club.

"I'm just really disappointed that there was a lot of work gone on in the background. Denis Stevenson (director of rugby), Thérèse Ahern and president Jim Nyhan would have done a lot of work in getting that motion into Munster and pushing the women's team throughout the season.

"As players and as a coach it was so disheartening for us because we know the club values equality and they want to recognise us as senior players. They understand the training the girls do and they understand the commitment that it takes.

"For me, looking at my players and what they do, it doesn't say a lot for the game when you're not considered a senior club basically based on gender.

"It passed in Leinster, through a lot work by Railway Union, passed in Connacht and Ulster. So Munster is the only club at the minute behind the curve.

"Going forward I hope the motion is put forward at the next AGM, that a vote will take place and that it will be passed as soon as possible. It upsets me and embarrasses me that we are behind the rest at the minute."

In a statement released last week, Munster Rugby said it had deferred the motion "to allow time for appropriate consultation with all key stakeholders".

“The motions submitted in the last week proposed amendments to the Munster Rugby Branch Bye-Laws with reference to the All-Ireland League (or its equivalent) and Senior Club status with both terms to represent the men’s and women’s game.”

