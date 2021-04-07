| 0°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish women's rugby faces another watershed moment as global game takes flight

David Kelly

9 February 2020; Aoife McDermott of Ireland ahead of the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

9 February 2020; Aoife McDermott of Ireland ahead of the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

9 February 2020; Aoife McDermott of Ireland ahead of the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

9 February 2020; Aoife McDermott of Ireland ahead of the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland belatedly begin their Six Nations campaign in Cardiff this weekend but already it seems like a competition cleaved in two with the professional and semi-professional English and French sides dishing out 50-point hammerings in round one.

Adam Griggs, initially appointed as a part-time coach, and his amateur side, embellished with a smattering of contracted Sevens players whose professional enterprise has been postponed, will be expected to beat Wales on Saturday despite their lengthy inactivity.

Most Watched

Privacy