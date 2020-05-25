Irish players affected as English Women's Super League and Championship cancelled

Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe of Arsenal women celebrate with the trophy after the WSL Continental Cup final back in 2018. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The 2019-20 English Women's Super League and Championship season has been cancelled, with a high number of Irish players affected by the English FA's decision.

Ireland senior internationals Katie McCabe, Louise Quinn (both Arsenal), Tyler Toland, Megan Connolly (both Manchester City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Rhianna Jarrett (Brighton), Ruesha Littlejohn, Courtney Brosnan, Leanne Kiernan (all West Ham), Chloe Mustaki (Charlton), Grace Moloney (Reading) and Harriett Scott (Birmingham City) will now have to plan for the 2020/21 season.

The competitions were suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now a decision has been taken not to try to restart, but to instead focus on preparations for 2020-21.

A statement on the English Football Association's website said the decision had been reached after "overwhelming feedback" from the clubs.

Recommendations for settling the sporting outcomes of the season - such as which teams should represent England in the 2020-21 Women's Champions League - have been sent to the FA board for consideration.

A statement read: "Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship board has been in regular consultation with clubs and key stakeholders from across both leagues to identify the most suitable and appropriate way to conclude the 2019-20 season, and to give clubs and players the clarity and support they need at this time.

"Following overwhelming feedback from the clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019-20 season was made in the best interest of the women's game.

"This will also enable clubs, the FA Women's Super League & Women's Championship Board and the FA to plan, prepare and focus on next season when football returns for the 2020-21 campaign.

"Supporting the welfare of the clubs and players will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process, which also involved a robust and thorough examination of the logistical, operational and financial challenges that the game currently faces."

Manchester City led the league by one point from Chelsea when the campaign was suspended, with the London club having a game in hand.

Online Editors