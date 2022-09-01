Irish player ratings: Brosnan and Connolly shine as Girls in Green claim breakthrough victory

Here’s how Ireland rated in their World Cup qualifying win over Finland.

Courtney Brosnan – 7

After a sustained period of excellence in a campaign where she has conceded just four goals, a first-half flap briefly revived former horrors but two sterling saves were crucial in her side’s diffident first-half.

Jamie Finn – 6

Struggled to get to grips with Heidi Kollanen, who was able to stand her up or else beat her for pace down the left and Ireland leaked dangerous balls from this flank for some time; as a result, her attacking threat was sporadic. Third yellow card triggers suspension.

Diane Caldwell – 6

Composed display and a threat from Ireland’s attacking set-pieces; could have been more assured in possession, and also more alert when a decent chance fell to her early in the second-half.

Louise Quinn – 6

That Ireland played deep ensured that there were no dangerous balls played in behind the defence so the ballast of Ireland’s defence could construct the engagement on her terms. Constant communication.

Megan Connolly – 7

Composed display from the goal-scoring midfielder in Helsinki who was now required to play a much more defensive role, in doing so confirming that she is almost as crucial to this side as some of her more vaunted colleagues. Searching set-piece assist for priceless goal.

Megan Campbell – 6

Decisive early intervention set the scene for a redemptive display from the Liverpool player who slotted into the side as if she had never been away; was sloppy with some of her wide deliveries from the left-hand side.

Denise O’Sullivan – 6

Took her time to get into the game which was not surprising given the stark lack of ambition displayed by her side for much of the piece until the relieving breakthrough; commanded possession in second act.

Ruesha Littlejohn – 4

Disappointing evening ended with a premature departure before half-time after shipping a knock to her foot in a challenge during the opening few minutes; bravely persisted but was never really an effective option.

Jess Ziu – 6

A bit like her team, she grew into proceedings the longer the game advanced; finished like a thoroughbred as she drove Ireland out from their defensive shell. This has been a breakthrough few months for the young Dublin starlet.

Katie McCabe – 6

Almost suffered a catastrophic injury in the second-half; ironically, her bravery in the tackle would coincide with the set-piece that would deliver her side the victory they craved.

Heather Payne – 6

Had a decent chance to lift the siege in the first-half but dithered on the ball and was otherwise forced to live on scraps as her side squeezed the play and denied her the opportunity to show her pace.

Substitutions

Lily Agg – 6

Early introduction would propel her into an historic spotlight as her second international goal in a whirlwind introduction to her new Irish side clinched the play-off spot. Energetic contributor to renewed second-half midfield effort.

Chloe Mustaki - 5

Introduced as a 75th minute replacement for Megan Campbell.

Lucy Quinn - 5

Brought on in the 85th minute for Lucy Ziu.