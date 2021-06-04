Irish captain Katie McCabe named in the WSL team of the year

Irish captain Katie McCabe has personally had a great season at Arsenal. Photo: PA Wire

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe has made it onto the PFA Women's Super League team of the year.

The Arsenal player has enjoyed as excellent season with the Gunners, helping them to a third-placed finish, as she claimed 13 assists and scored five goals from left-back.

McCabe, who recently signed a long term deal with Arsenal and was named as the Arsenal Supporters' Club player of the season, is joined in the team of the year by her team-mate Leah Williamson.

League top scorer Sam Kerr is one of five Chelsea players named in the team of the year.

Kerr scored 21 goals as Emma Hayes' side won back-to-back titles - 11 more than any other player - and was voted into the divisional team of the year by her peers.

They also selected Chelsea team-mates Ann-Katrin Berger, Magdalena Eriksson, Maren Mjelde and Fran Kirby, highlighting the London club's dominance.

Runners-up Manchester City had four representatives, with Sam Mewis, who has since returned to NWSL club North Carolina Courage, Caroline Weir, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp all voted in.