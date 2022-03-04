IRFU CEO Kevin Potts says Cliodhna Moloney was not dropped from Ireland squad due to Eddy criticism

The IRFU is adamant that Ireland hooker Cliodhna Moloney has not been dropped from the squad for the upcoming Six Nations due to hitting out at the union's former director of women's rugby Anthony Eddy.

Moloney, one of the most experienced Irish players, who is playing a high level with Wasps in England, has been axed by newly appointed head coach Greg McWilliams.

Last year, the 28-year-old described Eddy's comments, in which he appeared to lay the blame of Ireland's World Cup qualifier failure at the feet of the players, as “slurry”.

Speaking this afternoon, the IRFU's new CEO Kevin Potts was asked for assurances that Moloney had not been reprimanded for speaking out.

“Greg McWilliams has selected his squad, he has selected it on form and any question as to why players are in or out of the squad can be addressed by him in due course,” Potts said.

Pushed further on whether Moloney had been punished, Potts responded:

“Absolutely guaranteed that is not the case. It’s form.”

Potts was also pushed on whether the IRFU would encourage more of an open culture in terms of players feeling like their voices would be heard.

“The channels are wide open as far as I am concerned,” he said.

“I have an open channel of communication with the players. That is going to remain in place so long as I am CEO. I have built a very good relationship over the last number of months.

“It certainly wouldn’t be my policy or the IRFU’s policy to be asking people not to speak. As I look to the future, some of the changes involving collaboration ensure players of a voice.

“There are annual check-ins to take their views and make sure the culture is working holistically as we move forward. I spoke to some players this week and I have an open invitation to the players I have been dealing with to speak to me when they want. Hopefully that is the culture we will see going forward.”

Independent consultant Amanda Bennett, who oversaw the review into Ireland's World Cup qualifier failure, revealed that there was a response rate of 53pc from players contacted as part of surveys, with just a 31pc response rate among staff.

Asked if he was disappointed with such low figures, Potts said:

“I wouldn’t read anything into it. It was a voluntary process overseen by Amanda. It was nothing to do with us so I’m reading nothing into it.”

Bennett added:

“Yes, looking at the … perspective, you get a 30pc response rate, you can draw some conclusions and similarly with 53pc.

“We are not able to cross reference survey responders because we guaranteed anonymity. So whilst we are able to identify the type of role somebody may have played within the IRFU or whether they’d been involved in the programme for x number of years we deliberately created surveys that we would not be able to analyse and cross reference different parts of data to say if that’s x persona telling us this.. and therefore we are not able to identify who did not respond to surveys and go back and question them. Obviously we encouraged people, there is not a requirement and rightly so.

“Never would it be mandated for individuals to participate, they do so voluntarily.

“I have to say, the survey data, we gathered a great deal of ..in terms of breadth, all of that, everything that came of that from the survey was entirely reinforced through the interviews.



“There was almost nothing in the survey that was seen as an outlier or odd or a bit different because the interviews across so many different groups reinforced what we gathered from the survey. We at no point felt at multiple stages that something might have fallen through the cracks.”