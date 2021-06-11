Ireland’s winless run extends to eight as Vera Pauw’s team fall to tame defeat in Iceland

Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell of Republic of Ireland react after conceding a goal during the international friendly against Iceland. Photo by Eythor Arnason/Sportsfile

Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland side extended their winless streak to eight games and 13 months after succumbing tamely to a superior home side who blew this friendly contest open on a blustery evening with a three-goal opening half blitz.

Ireland scored twice at either end of the resumption with the stuff breeze at their backs but the scoreboard flattered a fitful display in which the side’s leading players under-performed and the manager’s selections and formations occasionally baffled.

Heather Payne and Amber Barrett scored Ireland’s goals but another theme of the dispiriting sequence under the manager, sloppy defensive concessions, had left them with too much to do.

Ditching their original formation at half-time, and removing the ineffective though inexpertly deployed debutant Aoife Colvill, Ireland belatedly advanced from their defensive trench but a staggering inconsistency belies their attempts to bridge the gap to the better footballing nations.

Perhaps they may learn from this when the sides meet again next week, in what will be the last opportunity for experimentation before the World Cup qualifiers commence in the autumn.

Pauw handed a debut to Australian-born 20-year-old Glasgow City striker Aoife Colvill, who qualifies through her Donegal-born grandmother, becoming the seventh debutant of the Dutchwoman’s reign.

She made an impression within ten minutes too, a flowing move begun by Diane Caldwell’s line-splitting pass, and then Denise O’Sullivan’s perceptive shift wide to the new girl, saw Colvill find Jamie Finn but the Shelbourne striker’s effort was deflected wide for a corner.

That was as it good as it got.

Within 60 seconds they were behind, undone by the slipshod defending that continues to dog this team’s stuttering progress.

A harmless looking diagonal from right-back Elsa Viðarsdóttir utterly flummoxed Niamh Fahey while the Irish right-flank went missing in action, Jamie Finn, in a novel right wing-back position, was also undone by the long pass.

The right-footed touch control from Agla María Albertsdóttir was sublime and, with Grace Moloney stranded, the striker chipped elegantly beyond the Reading keeper.

Two minutes later, it got even worse.

Bayern Munich starlet Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir weaved some magic on the right by-line and a searching cross was flicked on for captain Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir to shrug off the attentions and nod the second from close range.

And it was another chastening experience for the talented Finn, who had been bullied of the initial flick by Agla María Albertsdóttir.

Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, after an horrific error from the nervous keeper, and Elín Metta Jensen had further efforts as the physically imposing Icelanders warmed up the 1,500 locals returning to the Laugardalsvöllur stadium.

Backed by a strong breeze, Ireland’s gambit of playing short from the back was an utterly hapless exercise and even experienced captain Katie McCabe was rendered ordinary in a nightmare opening sequence for her deep-lying team.

She did produce one of her side’s rare siege-lifting moments, intercepting a pass on half-way and surging towards the Icelandic penalty area before dragging her shot wide with Heather Payne, the only other advanced Irishwoman, marked by two defenders.

And, despite her toils in her own half, Finn was revelling in her rare sorties on the opposite wing; Ireland just couldn’t maintain enough decent possession, nor hang on to it for sufficiently productive periods.

It seemed as if Ireland couldn’t wait for half-time and the opportunity to have the bitter wind at their backs.

They couldn’t hold out though; another poorly placed pass in midfield heaped more pressure on them in the 39th minute.

As Iceland advanced with ease, Vilhjálmsdóttir caromed a cannoned drive that ricocheted off the base of the post, returning via a bemused and jelly-legged Jensen before the ball was controlled rather more adroitly by Brynjarsdóttir, who neatly slotted an assured finish.

Niamh Farrelly, not alone in recklessly surrendering possession, was hooked at half-time, so too luckless debutant Colvill, with Éabha O’Mahoney and Amber Barrett coming in as Ireland shuffled their deck and formation to a 5-4-, with McCabe pushed forward.

The re-jigged side created a chance within 60 seconds; Connolly playing Payne in but the striker delayed her effort and it skewed wide for the first in a series of corners.

Within five minutes of the restart, they opened their account, McCabe and O’Mahony prominent on the left, the latter’s cross neatly helped on by Barrett into the path of Payne who couldn’t, and this time didn’t, miss.

Now Ireland had the wind in their sails, pressing much more confidently and testing the hitherto unfazed Icelanders but their commitment waned and, with it, the momentary pressure as Pauw’s side mysteriously withdrew once more.

If anything, Iceland seemed even more comfortable as they had done in the first act.

Barrett did flash a shot wide off a defender in the 75th minute following some wondrous interplay between the tamed O’Sullivan and the vibrant Payne; from the resultant corner, Caldwell then missed a glorious chance from five yards.

Louise Quinn also just failed to reach one of Katie McCabe’s occasionally decent set-piece balls but Iceland remained in control; Ireland unable to exert any.

Connolly’s free-kick in trash time was then saved by Sandra Sigurðardóttir before Barrett’s late consolation.

Ireland’s struggle to convert chances is wearying a tale as their proclivity at conceding inane goals but at least the scoreline might offer hope for a change in fortunes next time out.

Iceland – Sigurðardóttir; Viðarsdóttir, Viggósdóttir, Sigurðardóttir (Arnardóttir 65), Gunnlaugsdóttir; Jónsdóttir; Jóhannsdóttir, Brynjarsdóttir (Tómsdóttir 86); Vilhjálmsdóttir, Jensen (Þorvaldsdóttir 80), Albertsdóttir (Guðmundsdóttir 80).

Republic of Ireland – Moloney; Connolly, Caldwell, Quinn, McCabe; Finn, Fahey; Payne, O’Sullivan, Farrelly (O’Mahony HT); Colvill (Barrett HT).

Referee: R Walsh (England)