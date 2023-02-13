Ireland's World Cup opponents Canada in crisis as strike called off over pay and funding dispute

Canada, one of Ireland’s three World Cup opponents this summer, remain embroiled in chaos despite cancelling proposed strike action despite legal threats from their governing body.

Captain Christine Sinclair, ahead of the team’s She Believes Cup campaign, had said her team was prepared to strike as concerns rise about funding cuts and the absence of pay equity.

However, stressing that they were unwilling to accept the risks of any withdrawal of services, she insisted that they will take part in the competition “under protest.”

Sinclair said the team were playing the upcoming She Believes Cup tournament, where they face the US in four days time, "in protest".

The Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA) had issued a statement indicating their frustrations.

"We are demanding immediate change. We expect and deserve nothing less than to be treated equally and fairly and to have our program - and our World Cup preparations - funded appropriately.

"We are left feeling frustrated and, once again, deeply disrespected by Canada Soccer."

Canada Soccer said it respected the players' right to organise but they "were not and are not in a legal strike position under Ontario labour law".

Sinclair responded on twitter, saying “"We are being forced back to work for the short term. This is not over. We will continue to fight for everything we deserve and we will win."

The governing body met with representatives of the women's player's union on Saturday.

In a statement released by the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA), the players said they would return to training from Sunday.

However, the players emphasised that they still believe the national team programme is "unacceptable" and that Canada Soccer needs to do more to support the players.

"Canada Soccer told us that if we did not return to work - and did not commit today to playing against the United States - they would not only take legal action to force us back to the pitch but would consider taking steps to collect what could be millions of dollars in damages from our players association and from each of the individual players currently in camp.”

"As individual players who have received no compensation yet for any of our work for Canada Soccer in 2022, we cannot afford the risks that personal action against us by them will create.

"We continue to believe that unless we stand up together and demand more, nothing will ever change."

Striker Janine Beckie added: "This is the men and women's team together taking action against a federation which has mistreated us for far too long, and we have been far too nice for far too long.

"At this point we will not be training, we will not be attending meetings. Any scheduled activity with the national team in the near future, we will not take part in."

The joint-player statement continued: "We are tired of constantly having to fight for fair and equal treatment, and for a program that will give us a chance to achieve what we know this team is capable of achieving for Canada.

"This lack of support threatens to reverse the progress we've made as a soccer nation and to send us back to obscurity.

"The national teams cannot afford to be the only ones fighting for our success any longer. Enough was enough a long time ago."

Canada’s men’s team have supported their colleagues’ course of action, and they too were engaged in a dispute over the award of prize money from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"We are at a pivotal moment in time for soccer in Canada," the men's team, who went on strike lasty June, added in support.

"This is a once-in-a-generation, perhaps once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grow the sport in Canada, and the current leadership of Canada Soccer is putting that opportunity at risk."

In response, Canada Soccer said it had committed to a "historic comprehensive collective agreement" that would deliver change for the women's and men's teams.

"Canada Soccer was not prepared to jeopardise the She Believes Cup tournament or the preparation it would afford the women's national team for the upcoming World Cup,” they said.

"Canada Soccer therefore took the necessary steps to ensure that such games will be played as scheduled.

"Canada Soccer is heartened that the women's team will play as it committed."

Canada play Ireland in the second pool game this summer at Perth’s Rectangular Stadium on July 26th.