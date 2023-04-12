Ireland's World Cup opponents Australia end England’s 30-game unbeaten run

Australia's Charlotte Grant celebrates victory with teammates after defeating England 2-0 in Brentford last night.

Ireland’s first opponents on July 20, Australia, shrugged off a host of injuries to comprehensively end European Champions England’s 30-game unbeaten streak with a 2-0 win in Brentford last night.

It was the first time manager Sarina Wiegmann had seen her side concede more than twice and propelled the Matildas firmly into the frame to claim the World Cup trophy which tonight was viewed by thousands of fans here in St Louis.

Sam Kerr chased down a weak header from England captain Leah Williamson to chip the ball beyond Mary Earps in the first half; after the break, Williamson diverted a header from Matildas defender Charlotte Grant the wrong side of Earps.

Australia had lost to Scotland last week but will be boosted by the win, although they suffered further injury concerns with utility woman Tameka Yallop and striker Courtnee Vine removed prematurely.

Kerr didn’t play against the Scots but the Chelsea star scored in her third straight match for Australia, and she has now scored 18 times for her country since the start of 2022.

Ireland’s second opponents this summer, Canada, lost 2-0 to a France side playing their first game since the controversial removal of their head coach earlier this year.

And African champions Nigeria, against whom Ireland conclude the group phase, picked up a dominant 3-0 win against joint co-hosts New Zealand in Turkey.

Veteran skipper Onome Ebi, 39, opened the scoring before Desire Oparanozie and Onyi Echegini completed it.