Ireland's Women's Six Nations clash due to be called off after Covid-19 outbreak in French camp

Ireland's Six Nations clash with France looks set to be called off. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland's final Women's Six Nations match against France looks set to be called off due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in the French camp.

The match, which was due to be held at Donnybrook's Energia Park on Saturday, was initially supposed to be a France home game.

But with the rules in Ireland dictating that Ireland's amateur players would need to quarantine on their return home, the French offered to come to Dublin instead.

However, it is understood the match will not go ahead as planned.

Six Nations will review all test results on Thursday morning and are expected to make an announcement after that.

The tournament organisers would not comment on the situation tonight and there is no indication as to whether the fixture will be replayed or if France will be forced to forfeit.

The news will come as a blow to Ireland and their coach Adam Griggs who need games as they build towards the World Cup qualification tournament which is due to be held in December.

They beat Italy last weekend on their return to action.

