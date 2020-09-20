Vera Pauw believes yesterday's 3-0 defeat to Germany strengthens, rather than weakens, the prospects of the Republic of Ireland's women team ending their major tournament drought.

The experienced coach had cautioned against unrealistic expectations in the run-up to this clash. Ranked second in the world behind USA, Germany were far superior in the qualifier and it looked ominous when Ireland trailed by three goals at the break.

The Germans - who had averaged close to eight goals in their four previous qualifiers - threatened to run riot after Dzsenifer Marozsan and Lea Schuller tacked on goals to Marina Hegering's eight-minute header.

That they were prevented from doing so is a testament to the Irish team, whose real decider against Ukraine looms on October 23. Once Pauw's side avoid defeat in Kiev next month, they will secure at least a play-off for the finals delayed until 2022. A win would bolster their ambitions of reaching the England-hosted showpiece directly.

"Losing 3-0 to Germany is not an embarrassing result," insisted the Dutch coach after suffering the first defeat of her year-long reign. "Our team is still growing and they will learn from the experience of playing against the side that I believe is the best in the world.

"Next month's game in Ukraine is D-Day for us. That was always going to be the case no matter what happened against Germany. However, our second-half performance should give the players plenty of confidence."

Openings for Ireland were always going to be scarce but they rued squandering one on six minutes just before the hosts took a stranglehold. Leanne Kiernan's lightning pace on the counter-attack produced a corner from which captain Katie McCabe picked out Diane Caldwell, who could only get her shoulder, rather than head, on the delivery. A better connection may well have given the defender her third goal in as many internationals.

Off the hook, Germany powered ahead two minutes later from a corner. Hegering judged Dzsenifer Marozsan's delivery perfectly to lose her marker, Louise Quinn, and angle her bullet header inside the near post. Operating on the break was Ireland's best ploy, beyond a reliance set-pieces, and Kiernan missed a great chance of sending Rianna Jarrett clear with a pass on 35 minutes.

It could have proved a turning point as Germany soon struck twice in three minutes to kill off the tie. Kathrin Hendrich began the move for the second goal on 38 minutes, cutting inside to find Marozsan.

The Lyon midfielder still had plenty to do but a swift exchange of passes with Chelsea's Melanie Leupolz on the edge of the box produced a sight at goal which she gleefully profited on with a left-foot curler into the top corner.

If that goal wasn't avoidable, the third shortly afterwards definitely was. When Ireland only half-cleared a left-wing cross, Schuller was left alone 10 yards out to slice her volley in off the post.

