Ireland women's team to decide on taking the knee in support of BLM before Germany clash

Ireland players will decide whether to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign against Germany on Saturday

The Ireland women's national team will discuss whether to take the knee in support of the global anti-racism movement Black Lives Matter ahead of their UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 qualifier against Germany on Saturday.

The FAI will leave a final decision to the players who gathered in Duisburg on Monday ahead of the Group I game.

Ireland’s men discussed taking the knee in their matches against Bulgaria and Finland earlier this month, with Adam Idah and Darren Randolph supporting the protest publicly.

"I'm a big believer in ending racism and I'm sure that the whole team is as well. So it seems like we will take the knee, yeah," Idah said.

"Black Lives Matter is something that everyone should be aware of. It is a big thing for me and taking the knee is a big thing in football now.

"I think it shows that everyone should try to end racism. Especially for me, it is a big thing, so I try to doas much as I can to stand against racism."

His words were echoed by goalkeeper Darren Randolph, whose Irish team-mate, Cyrus Christie, was subjected to racist abuse after representing the country.

"I am fully behind every athlete who wants to act and get behind the movement," said Randolph.

However, ultimately Stephen Kenny's side, nor their respective oppositions, took the knee despite the protests going ahead in other high-profile games, including those involving England and Wales.

UEFA made it clear in the lead-up to the international windows for both men and women that they would not sanction those who pledged public support for anti-racism.

"UEFA has been actively consulting with the clubs and national associations involved in our competitions, to find an appropriate time when players who want to protest will have this opportunity," they said in a statement delivered to media last month.

"UEFA has a zero tolerance against racism and any player who wants to protest in this way to demand equality amongst human beings, will not face disciplinary sanctions."

