Ireland women's team left in limbo as Six Nations finale cancelled and World Cup qualifiers postponed

Ireland's Six Nations clash with France looks set to be called off. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland's Women's rugby team has been left in limbo after their outstanding Six Nations match against France was cancelled and their World Cup 2021 qualification tournament, scheduled for December, was postponed.

Ireland were due to take on Italy, Scotland and the winner of the postponed Rugby Europe Women's Championship for the right to play in the World Cup in New Zealand next year but, due to the Covid-19 issues across the continent, World Rugby has decided to reschedule for an as-yet unspecified date in 2021.

Ireland had hoped to build into that tournament using the remaining Six Nations games and beat Italy on their return. However, their meeting with France is one of three that 2021 fixtures that were today cancelled as a result of the continuing travel restrictions.

England won the title regardless of the games being played, so Italy v Scotland, Wales v Scotland and France v Ireland - which was moved to Dublin before being cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp - will now not take place.

"This was an extremely tough decision that was only taken after we had explored every possible option to get these matches played," Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel said.

"It is especially disappointing that these cancellations come at a time when there is such positive momentum around the women's game and for the Women's Six Nations in particular.

"We will now, with our unions, put our focus and energy toward the 2021 Championship."

The IRFU's director of Women's Rugby Anthony Eddy said Adam Griggs, Ciara Griffin and the team were hoping to make the most of the additional time afforded to them by the delay.

"Covid-19 has been disruptive for so many people, and from the start of the pandemic we set out to be flexible and dynamic in our response to ever changing circumstances," said Eddy.

"The squad has been positive through all of this and will continue to work hard to improve.

"We have been focusing on the qualifiers for well over a year now and that will not change. The group achieved three home Six Nations wins in 2020 which is an excellent outcome, and this additional time will allow more preparation in qualifying for the 2021 World Cup."

Online Editors