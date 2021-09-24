Ireland women unchanged for World Cup qualification battle with Scotland

Ireland players stand for the national anthem during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifying Tournament match against Italy at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy last weekend.

Ireland’s women will seek to clinch World Cup qualification against Scotland tomorrow (RTÉ 2, 5pm) with a team unchanged from that which righted their listing ship against Italy last weekend.

However, they will do so without recognised out-half back-up after Enya Breen was ruled out through injury; Stacey Flood, who has suffered from cramp during the tournament, will be tasked with completing the 80 unhindered.

Clearly, after finding the right mix to get his side back in track after the humbling opening defeat to Spain in the round-robin tournament in Italy, coach Adam Griggs trusts he has the winning formula.

Heading into the final round of fixtures, Ireland, hosts Italy, Spain and Scotland are all locked on five points in the standings with Saturday’s double header set to determine which side secures their spot New Zealand and who progresses through to the final Repechage tournament as the second-ranked team.

Eimear Considine, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Beibhinn Parsons continue in the back three, with Eve Higgins and Sene Naoupu retained in the Ireland midfield. Kathryn Dane and Stacey Flood are named in the half backs.

Laura Feely, Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang pack down in the front row, with Nichola Fryday partnered by Sam Monaghan in the second row once again.

Dorothy Wall starts at blindside flanker, with Edel McMahon at seven and captain Ciara Griffin at number eight.

There is one change on the Ireland replacements bench from last week, with Lucy Mulhall coming into the 23 in place of nominal replacement out-half Enya Breen, who unfortunately was ruled out through injury.

“It has been another good week of preparation, and the group have maintained that laser-focus on the task ahead,” says Griggs.

“We’re under no illusions of the challenge facing us but also the prize on offer, and have not shied away from embracing the pressure Saturday will inevitably bring.

“We have received huge support from home throughout this tournament and are looking forward to having more green in Parma on Saturday. Hopefully we can deliver the result we’re all striving to achieve.”

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on RTÉ2 for supporters in the Republic of Ireland, as well as on World Rugby’s YouTube and Facebook channels and on rugbyworldcup.com/2021.

Ireland will know the task that awaits them as Spain and Italy will clash earlier in Parma; an Italian win would suit them best.

The winner will progress to RWC 2021 (playing in 2022) and the runner up will play in the Final Qualification Tournament against a global qualifier.

If, at the completion of the tournament, two or more Teams are level on Match points, then the following criteria shall be used in the following order until one of the Teams can be determined as the higher ranked.

(i) The winner of the Match in which the two tied Teams have played each other

shall be the higher ranked:

(ii) The Team which has the best difference between points scored for and points

scored against in all its Pool Matches shall be the higher ranked:

(iii) The Team which has the best difference between tries scored for and tries scored

against in all its Pool Matches shall be the higher ranked:

(iv) The Team which has scored most points in all its Pool Matches shall be the higher

ranked:

(v) The Team which has scored most tries in all its Pool Matches shall be the higher

ranked: and (vi) If none of the above produce a result, then it will be resolved with a toss of a coin.