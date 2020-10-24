Ireland weather Italian storm to seal hat-trick of home Six Nations wins

Béibhinn Parsons carries the ball during Ireland's 21-7 win over Italy in the Six Nations. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland recovered from a sluggish start to record a hat-trick of home wins in the Six Nations for the first time since 2016.

It wasn’t pretty and they made multiple errors which forced them to defend too much but at least that aspect of their game held up. It will need to do so again next week when France visit.

Tries for Lindsay Peat, the Six Nations’ oldest try-scorer just a fortnight short of her 40th birthday, and the returning veteran Claire Molloy, Player of the Match, helped Ireland overturn a 7-0 deficit to lead 14-7 at the break as Ireland avenged Italy’s shock win last year.

A 70th minute penalty try sealed a victory that wasn’t as easy as the scoreline suggested. Ireland were poor on the ball, rarely conducting decent phase play, but presumably they will get better. If France give them any ball, that is.

Ireland momentarily climb to second in the table but France, who play Scotland on Sunday and visit Dublin next week after graciously conceding home advantage to the Irish amateurs, will inevitably assume their berth in the top two alongside likely Grand Slam champions England.

Still, Ireland have improved on last year’s dismal effort and this will boost their confidence ahead of December’s quest for World Cup qualification, when they will hope to replicate this year’s wins against Scotland and the Italians.

Despite a mostly shambolic lineout, they had to survive an initial onslaught and a more coherent side would have surely punished their mistakes.

From the first whistle, Giado Franco was a powerhouse on and off the ball and her success launched a wave of blue-clad assaults, which were repelled by last-ditch Irish tackling.

That should have allowed Ireland to re-set but then from a scrum on the 10-metre line, Ireland were noticeably under pressure and then Hannah Tyrrell, slotting in at out-half on her return to the side after Sevens’ duty, kicked to touch on the full to immediately invite more pressure.

It was no surprise when Franco’s fifth carry of the game, a formidable 10-metre bust, created the gaping hole in the Irish defence to allow Michela Sillari offload beautifully for hooker Melissa Bettoni to score the try.

Sillari converted for a 7-0 lead, which reflected their early dominance.

Ireland were living on scraps, a Griffin turnover only momentarily stemming the one-way flow and with their lineout creaking, possession was limited.

They needed to get their hands on the ball and they needed to get the ball into the hands of Béibhinn Parsons.

The teenage flyer did get a chance midway through the half when belatedly fed by Lauren Delany, but the delayed pass allowed Italy to scramble well in defence as the dashing winger scented the line.

Tyrrell, the eighth out-half chosen in Griggs’ reign, then put through a clever grubber into space but Parsons knocked on as she stooped low to gather with the Italian line looming.

Ultimately, it took one of the oldest heads to lift the Irish ones after a powerful close-in maul from one of their rare completed lineout successes.

Lindsay Peat, who will turn 40 in a couple of weeks, dragged about four Italian bodies across the line, but most importantly managed to wriggle herself into a position to dot the ball down, with Tyrrell converting to tie the game.

Buoyed by the score, Ireland seemed transformed.

From the kick-off, they retained the ball through multiple phases, moving the Italians from side to side and punching holes through the middle, and by the time Peat off-loaded to 70-cap veteran Molloy to score, virtually every Irish player had had a hand in the attack.

Tyrrell’s conversion for 14-7 might not have been reflective of the entire half but it was illustrative of their storming second quarter.

Italy resumed the second act as they had started the first but the Irish line-speed in defence was much sharper during some long defensive sets.

Ireland seemed more potent on the ball but repeated handling errors stifled them, undone by a lack of match sharpness and composure.

The game was scrappy, befitting the relative standings of these teams in the international game. Ireland scrapped better and dominated long stretches of the second half.

A 70th minute penalty try, with front-row debutant Neve Jones prominent in a great scrum, eased Ireland home.

Defensive solidity then held the Italians at bay. Good practise for the formidable challenge that awaits next week.

Scorers; Ireland – Tries: Peat, Molloy, Penalty Try. Cons: Tyrrell 2. Italy : Try – Bettoni. Con: Sillari.

Ireland - L Delany (L Muldoon 77); L Sheehan, E Breen, S Naoupu (K Fitzhenry 72), B Parsons; H Tyrrell, K Dane (A Hughes 77); L Peat (K O’Dwyer 78), C Moloney (L Lyons 70), L Djougang (N Jones 70), N Fryday (B Hogan 64), C Cooney, D Wall, C Molloy, C Griffin capt.

Italy - M Furlan capt (S Barattin (56); V Ostuni Minuzzi, M Sillari, B Rigoni, A Muzzo (B Mancini 72); V Madia (B Capomaggi (70), S Stefan; S Turani, M Bettoni (G Cerato 57), L Gai, S Tounesi (V Fedrighi 59), G Duca, F Sgorbini, G Franco, E Giordano.

Referee – Hollie Davidson (SRU).

Online Editors