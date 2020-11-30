Ireland v Germany explainer: All you need to know as Vera Pauw's side face their mission impossible

Manager Vera Pauw and players during a Republic of Ireland Women training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Where and when is the match?

The Girls In Green will be kicking off against Germany at Tallaght Stadium at 5pm tomorrow evening.

What's at stake?

After last month's heart-breaking defeat away to the Ukraine, where an own goal and missed penalty cost Ireland both a guaranteed play-off place and a chance of automatic qualification, this represents Ireland's last shot at keeping their Euro '22 dream alive. But while it is a shot, it's a very long one.

How can qualification be achieved?

There are nine groups in the qualification tournament with the nine group winners and the best three runners-up qualifying automatically. The remaining six second-placed teams will contest the play-offs for the final three spots.

How does the group stand?

At present, Ireland sit on thirteen points in second place in Group I, eight points behind top seeds and runaway leaders Germany. Second seeds Ukraine are third, a point behind Ireland.

For Ireland to qualify for the play-offs, they need to better Ukraine's result against Montenegro. The problems is that while Ireland's opponents Germany have yet to concede a goal, let alone drop a point from their seven games so far, Montenegro have yet to pick up a point and have shipped 26 goals while only scoring one.

What happened last time the sides met?

The sides played in Essen in September where Germany dominated early on and raced into a 3-0 lead by half-time. Ireland were much improved in the second half but were unable to break the German defence down and the score was unchanged at full-time. To put the result into context, Germany put eight past Ukraine both times they played.

Where can I watch?

RTE2 are showing the match with coverage beginning at 4.30pm. You can also watch on the RTE player and the RTE News app.

Have Ireland had to deal with any disruption this time out?

Once again, the Covid-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on preparations for a vital Irish qualifier. Kyra Carusa has been prevented from traveling to Ireland due to Covid protocols where she is based in Denmark while London City Lionesses' pair Hayley Nolan and Alli Murphy are considered close contacts following a Covid case at the club.

Leanne Kiernan picked up a hamstring injury yesterday, joining Megan Campbell and Megan Connolly on the injury list.

Add in the fact that Ireland are still awaiting the results from their final Covid tests and you can see why this match is being labelled mission impossible.

What Ireland boss Vera Pauw says:

"I'm usually not taking out things to the press but now I would like to say something. We did our last testing yesterday morning. If I have understood well, the samples went first to Northern Ireland, to Belfast, then to Birmingham on a flight, then by car to London.

"It should have arrived last night at nine o'clock and this morning we got a message that we only get results in the afternoon. This is unacceptable.

"We have players who can do something special. If it is enough to beat Germany, we will see after the game."

What Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg says:

"Our clear goal is about winning the final game. It shouldn't matter that we're already qualified.

"We want to be dominant in every phase of these last qualifiers. I want to see commitment, enthusiasm, and passion from all players."

What the bookies say:

Ireland are 17/1 to win with Germany 1/20 and the draw 15/2.

