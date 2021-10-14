Ireland to take on USA and Japan next month as part of rebuilding process

Ireland will take on USA and Japan next month

Ireland Women will aim to rebuild following their disappointing World Cup qualifying exit, when they face USA and Japan in back-to-back Test matches next month.

Energia Park has been home to the women's team in recent years, but the IRFU have said that venue details will be announced next week, with the suggestion being that a move could be on the cards.

Ireland will take on USA, who are ranked sixth in the world, on Friday November 12, with Japan next up the following week on Saturday November 20.

Having missed out on a place at next year's World Cup, Ireland will be hoping to get back on track with two key games in front of home supporters for the first time since March 2020.

“We’re looking forward to two Test matches on home soil this November, and we’re excited about the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again,” Ireland captain Ciara Griffin said.

“The group will reassemble in the coming weeks and put the building blocks in place ahead of two big Tests.

“A Friday Night game under the lights promises to be a special occasion and we hope to see as many of our supporters as possible.”

“We’re delighted to confirm these two Test matches against quality opposition, with both USA and Japan set to provide a big challenge during the November window,” IRFU director of women's rugby Anthony Eddy added.

“It’s a good opportunity for the group to get back on the pitch and also provides opportunity for other players to perform at this level and showcase their talent on the international stage.”

Ireland Women Autumn Test Schedule:

Ireland v USA, Friday November 12, 7.15pm.

Ireland v Japan, Saturday November 20, 3pm.