Ireland manager Vera Pauw not distracted by Ukraine's Covid scare ahead of crunch qualifier

IRISH coach Vera Pauw has vowed that her preparations for tomorrow’s crucial Euro qualifier in Kiev will not be disrupted after a reported Covid-19 outbreak among their opponents.

Ireland just need a point to pip their rivals to a guaranteed play-off spot for the Euro finals to be held in England in 2022.

"We have prepared really well for this game and we will be ready on Friday for what will be a huge occasion for women's football in Ireland," said Pauw, whose squad report neither injuries nor positive Covid-19 tests after the latest assessments.

"A draw would secure a Play-Off but we know that we will not be given anything, we will have to fight for it.

"We are aware of reports of COVID cases in the Ukraine squad, but we are just focused on ourselves and following all of the right protocols.

"We have stayed in regular contact with our medical team and the HSE to ensure that all players & staff remain disciplined in this process and it is great that we have returned all negative results.

"The qualifying campaign has gone well so far for us and we have improved along the way, however this is now when it matters most. We need to get a positive outcome from Friday's game to keep the dream alive of qualifying for the European Championships in 2022."

Pauw’s team are second in Group I behind Germany and will be aiming to celebrate a fifth win of the qualifying campaign, which would also see them complete the double over Ukraine following the 3-2 victory in Tallaght Stadium in October 2019.



In terms of qualifying, the nine group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against the sixth-placed team) qualify directly for the final tournament, while the remaining six runners-up advance to the Play-Offs.

Ireland are currently one place outside the top three of the best-placed teams sitting second in their respective groups.

Online Editors