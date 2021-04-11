Ireland impress but are narrowly beaten in friendly clash with Belgium

Ireland's Katie McCabe in action against Laura Deloose of Belgium during the women's international friendly at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: David Carty/Sportsfile

Of all Ireland’s recent displays against the classiest sides Europe has to offer, this ranks as their most impressive even if marked by a third successive defeat to a superior side.

The result was a familiar one but there is a growing sense that more of Vera Pauw’s players are gaining more confidence in the game-plan demanded of them and also in their ability to produce it.

Daft concessions still dog them, however, and another one put paid to their chances of creating an upset against the Belgians in the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels this evening.

As with Thursday’s defeat, it was a cross from the right wing which did for them in the 14th minute and it characterised a stark and persistent problem in a side for whom it also seems defensive corners remain puzzlingly heart-stopping moments.

This remains a deep deficiency; efficiency on the ball has offered much more promising progress and yet again they seemed to improve the longer the evening went on.

Given there were five changes from Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to Denmark in Tallaght, and multiple switches during the game, the continuity demonstrated in terms of shape was an impressive tribute to the team’s commitment to a novel approach.

As against Denmark, they would not have been flattered had a free-kick – this time from Ruesha Littlejohn – earned them a creditable draw while a last-salvo reversion to a direct approach also produced a late, late opportunity to equalise for Riana Jarrett.

The knowledge of delivering a better account than their previous 90 minutes must instead sustain them until they meet again.

Alli Murphy from London City Lionesses earned her first cap in a re-shuffled back three as Pauw remained committed to her intention before this international window to give every player in her squad minutes on the pitch against two of the leading sides in European football.

Claire O’Riordan and Claire Walsh – the Peamount defender would excel in just her third cap - came in for the rested Louise Quinn as Diane Caldwell was the only player to retain her back three role.

In midfield Littlejohn overcame the foot injury that prevented her featuring in Thursday’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Denmark.

Courtney Brosnan was handed an opportunity to challenge Grace Moloney’s apparently renewed claim to the number one jersey.

However, she did little to advance her claims after a 14th minute blunder contributed to the home side taking the lead through the prolific Tine De Caigny, nabbing her 30th goal in just 60 international appearances.

After Littlejohn fouled Laura Deloose near the right-hand touchline, Brosnan decided to advance towards Laura De Neve’s whipped delivery but she was too hesitant and then too indecisive as De Caigny, who had deftly evaded Megan Connolly, ghosted in to prod home.

It is a familiar habit for the Belgian striker, awarded a golden boot by men’s manager Roberto Martinez before kick-off.

If Ireland are in experimental mode, so too are the Belgians ahead of a European Championships for which they qualified comfortably; normally 4-4-2, they altered their shape and seemed comfortable as Pauw’s side slowly retreated.

Like Thursday, Ireland’s new formation initially seemed to be restricting, rather than liberating, and occasional flurries of possession lacked either support, if not also composure. Sometimes it was both. Ireland need to learn to get up to the pace much quicker.

At the other end, Belgium were adept at creating overlaps and, like Germany on Thursday, predominantly down Ireland’s left.

Tessa Wullaert and Janice Cayman easily exploited an over-lap on and Brosnan atoned for her earlier error, doing well to parry with while Diane Caldwell completed the clearance.

Ireland had their moments amidst the expected home dominance. Ten minutes before the break, Payne’s pressing created a rare surfeit of attacking numbers but Carusa strayed offside.

Tightly-marked Denise O’Sullivan, Ireland’s chief play-maker, was getting a little more time on the ball than on Thursday.

As half-time approached, she sprayed an inviting ball down the right for Payne, who beat her marker on the outside and then dragged a fierce drive which Odeurs smartly saved.

Their best chance came from the half’s final play as McCabe finally broke free down the left and her cross just evaded the onrushing Payne.

They started the second-half just as brightly, after introducing Aine O’Gorman for cap number 107.

Just two minutes into the second act, O’Sullivan and McCabe combined on the edge of the area and as the Arsenal player burst into the area and delayed her shot, Kassandra Missippo bundled the Kilnamanagh woman to the turf

McCabe and the Irish bench howled with outrage but, although the sturdy Anderlecht midfielder had been booked in the first-half for repeatedly hacking down Payne, referee Lizzy Van Der Helm dismissed the Irish captain’s sit-down protest.

Belgium should have doubled their lead when Missippo and Wullaert combined to deliver a tap-in for De Caigny at the far post but the striker inexplicably helped the ball wide with Brosnan and the Irish defence flailing.

Connolly had also had to block Wullaert in the same passage to play as her side suffered a brief blizzard if uncertainty.

Still, like Thursday, Ireland seemed to be improving on the ball the longer the piece progressed the difficulty as that the Belgians looked more dangerous as they upped the pace from what had been a pretty pedestrian opening 45 minutes.

But Ireland were still demonstrating they were capable of getting numbers forward and Tysiak had to rob Carusa in the back as the white jerseys threatened once more.

On the hour, Ireland made a double switch, impressive domestic-based teenaged duo Emily Whelan and Ellen Molloy freighting some youthful energy up front for the final twenty-five minutes.

Pauw handed another debut to Kildare woman Hayley Nolan in the 75th minute and her introduction coincided with Whelan’s presence in the box prompting Belgian keeper Odeurs and defender Tysiak to concede a panicked corner.

Lene Onzia then hacked down Whelan on the edge of the area as Ireland produced their most sustained pressure of the game.

McCabe deferred to Littlejohn at the set-piece and she swerved a superb effort which Odeurs pushed brilliantly around the post with her out-stretched right-hand; she then flapped at McCabe’s corner as Ireland sensed blood.

Louise Quinn was thrown up front for a final hurrah and with five minutes left, when O’Gorman found her familiar head, she flicked on for fellow sub Rianna Jarrett who forced Odeurs into another last-ditch push around the post.

Jarrett went close again in injury time after being released by the classy O’Sullivan but her first touch was poor and the shot was scuffed.

Ireland didn’t get the goal they were looking for but then again they have rarely enjoyed the privilege of creating so many chances against such exalted opposition.

The ongoing pain is becoming slightly easier to absorb for Ireland. Getting the gains might be the most difficult part of their journey.

Belgium: Odeurs; De loose (Wijnants 65), Tysiak, De Neve (Onzia 20), Cayman; Missipo, Vanhaevermaet, Biesmans; Delacauw (Vanmechelen 65), De Caigny; Wullaert.

Republic of Ireland: Brosnan; O’Riordan, Caldwell, Walsh (Quinn 83); Murphy (O’Gorman HT), McCabe; Connolly (Nolan 75), Littlejohn (Jarrett 83); O’Sullivan; Payne (Whelan 67), Carusa (Molloy 67).

Referee: Lizzy Van Der Helm (Netherlands)

