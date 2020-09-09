Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan celebrates her side's third goal during the UEFA Women's 2021 European Championships qualifier against Ukraine at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ireland star Denise O'Sullivan has completed a loan move to English Super League side Brighton in order to ensure her availability for key international matches through the pandemic.

The Cork native is a star player in America with North Carolina Courage but they have allowed the playmaker to join Brighton for the rest of 2020 to avoid complications around quarantine that could rule her out of crucial games with Germany and Ukraine as the Euros qualification reaches a climax.

Courage head coach Paul Riley explained the thinking behind the move.

"She is a fantastic player and we understand she has some huge games coming up for her country that she must play in. Therefore we felt it was in the best interests of player safety and player development that we put her on loan so quarantine restrictions would not deny her the ability to fully train and prepare for our 2021 season," said Riley.

Read More

"O’Sullivan will change Brighton’s whole way of playing. She has a massive impact on tactics because she controls the tempo, dictates the tempo and her job functions are multi-faceted.

"She is the first player on the team sheet every week in Courage Country and she has left an indelible mark on our younger players through her training habits, game preparation rituals and her magical mindset which sets her apart from most professional players."

Online Editors