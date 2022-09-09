Ireland captain Katie McCabe and her teammates will travel to either Scotland or Austria for their FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 play-off

Vera Pauw's Ireland side will have to travel away from home and play either Scotland or Austria next month in a play-off for the Women's World Cup finals.

At a draw made at UEFA's HQ in Nyon today, the Republic - who received a bye into the second round of the play-offs - did not get the home draw they wanted.

They now await the winners of the first-round play-off tie between Austria and the Scots but will be away.

Both nations are currently ranked above Ireland in the FIFA world rankings, with Ireland in 26th place below Austria (20) and Scotland (23).

Austria qualified for the Euro finals earlier this year, progressing from their group before losing 2-0 to eventual winners England.

In their first competitive game since then they had a 10-0 win over North Macedonia and are a force in the women's game.

Scotland have had a tough time of late, an 8-0 trouncing by Spain in the qualifiers last year, losing 2-1 to Holland in a friendly last week before a 6-0 World Cup qualifier win away to the Faroe Islands.

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP PLAY-OFF DRAW

Round 1 - October 6

Portugal v Belgium

Scotland v Austria

Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina

Round 2 - October 11

Portugal/Belgium v Iceland

Scotland/Austria v Ireland

Switzerland v Wales/Bosnia-Herzegovina