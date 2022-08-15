| 18.4°C Dublin

Ireland centre Sene Naoupu announces her retirement from international rugby

Ireland centre Sene Naoupu has announced her retirement from international rugby.

The 38-year-old, who originally moved to this country from New Zealand when husband George joined Connacht, established herself as a modern-day titanic force in the sport here.

Emerging as a rampaging, bustling midfielder, during the 2015 Six Nations title success, she also featured in the ultimately doomed hosting of the 2017 World Cup.

Also a proficient Sevens player, she was one of so many players who were occasionally restricted from the long-form game as the sport began to stumble from crisis to crisis.

In 2020, a serious neck injury seemed to indicate that she may have to retire from the sport but, typifying the bravery that marked her latter-day flowering as an international player, she returned for that year’s Six Nations.

Overlooked for this campaign under new coach Greg McWilliams, she was belatedly drafted in to close a difficult campaign amidst a time of flux as Ireland closed the championship with a gritty last-minute win against Scotland.

She was again omitted from McWilliams’ plans for the forthcoming two-test tour in Japan, with the coaching staff keen to develop a different age profile of squad following their dismal World Cup qualification failure 12 months ago.

