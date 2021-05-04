Ireland captain Katie McCabe ‘absolutely delighted’ to sign new long-term deal with Arsenal

Katie McCabe, pictured here scoring for Arsenal in last Saturday's FA Women's Super League match against Everton, has signed a new contract with the Gunners

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has signed a new 'long-term' contract with Arsenal.

The London club made the announcement this morning, fresh from a weekend where a starring McCabe display against Everton pushed the club towards Champions League qualification.

McCabe has made 113 appearances for Arsenal since joining the club from Shelbourne in 2015, but her performance levels have really improved since a stint on loan with Glasgow City in 2017.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said McCabe. “I love this club and I feel like we’re in a really good place and that we’re ready to push on. I’m delighted it got done and now I’m ready to kick on and help this club win more trophies.

“It’s been amazing ever since I joined the club. There’s been ups and downs along the way, but I feel like I’m in a really good place with the team that we’ve got, the players we’ve got and all the staff behind the scenes. I’m really happy to commit my future.”

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro hailed the improvement of the versatile left sided player.

“Katie McCabe is one of the highlights of the last three or four years here,” he said. “It’s been a project which has been an exciting one.

"She’s been thrown every challenge from the day that we brought her back from her loan, and I think she’s just developed into a world-class left-sided player. All credit to her, she personifies exactly what we want from our squad.”