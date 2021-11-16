Ireland captain Ciara Griffin has announced her retirement from international rugby.

The 27-year-old will play her final game in green on Saturday when Ireland host Japan at the RDS.

Griffin has said it is time for her to focus on life outside of rugby, and having captained her country since 2018, she is set to win her 41st and final cap this weekend.

An outstanding back-row, Griffin has been a key figure in the Ireland team over the last few years, with her impending departure set to leave a huge void, both on and off the field.

A strong leader, the Kerry native has become a role model for many young players up and down the country.

Her club UL Bohs will hope to see her continue with them in the Energia All-Ireland League as he departs the international scene.

“It has been a childhood dream come true to play for my country,” Griffin said.

“Being afforded the opportunity to captain the National Team has been the highest honour. It has been an incredible journey filled with many highs and lows and I am very grateful for all the life skills I have developed through my involvement in High Performance sport.

“It is a decision I have not come to lightly and after discussing it with my family ahead of the Autumn Tests, it is now time for me to turn my focus to my life outside of rugby and begin a new chapter.

“I would like to thank everyone for their unwavering support, and I look forward to supporting the team going forward.”

Outgoing Ireland head coach Adam Griggs said: “Ciara stood out to me right from our first training session as a genuine leader and someone that players respect and listen to.

“She wears her heart on her sleeve and it is that leadership style along with her passion and dedication to making people and the team better that has always been so effective.

“Ciara has led the way with her standards and what it takes to be a first class international, and I know in doing this has inspired so many young players to take up rugby and try to emulate her own journey.

“Irish Rugby will miss her, and we wish her all the best in retirement and the next chapter of her life.”

Griffin is due to speak to the media this evening.