Ireland boss Vera Pauw calls on public to support her ‘Tallaght Tigers’ in World Cup qualifiers

Vera Pauw on a visit to the tiger compound at Dublin Zoo to promote the Ireland womens' team's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Georgia at Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland women's senior manager Vera Pauw has described her players like a 'bunch of tigers' as they bid to make history and qualify for the World Cup in 2023 .

Ahead of the next two qualifiers, Pauw visited the tiger compound at Dublin Zoo to encourage fans to come out in support of the 'Tallaght Tigers'.

The task of taking on Slovakia (Thursday November 25) and Georgia (Tuesday November 30) - both at home in Tallaght Stadium - is one that Pauw is not taking lightly.

Pauw told FAI.ie: "From my very first game with Ireland, in that win over Ukraine in front of a record crowd, I looked at the players and how they performed and I just felt that they were like a bunch of tigers.

"When I say that what I mean is that they never give up, they work together, they take on any opponent without fear and they are really proud of what they are fighting for. So the nickname of 'Tallaght Tigers' has kind of stuck ever since, with each performance getting better and better.

"Thanks to the games that we have played against higher-ranked opponents, we have learned how to sacrifice ourselves for the team. The players learned what it means to take on any opponent without fear and now we have a chance to take the next step in our qualification process.

"We are currently preparing for our next two challenges, against Slovakia and Georgia, and we cannot underestimate them. We need to be sharp and on our toes, ready to attack, just like a tiger.

"We have so much faith in what we are trying to achieve - players & staff - but we have to build on the win against Finland and find a way to take maximum points from these two games."

Pauw will reveal her squad selection for those two crucial games on Friday morning with tickets selling well for both qualifiers in Tallaght Stadium.