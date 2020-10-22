Independent.ie the top site for coverage of women's sport

Republic of Ireland's Louise Quinn, right, and Diane Caldwell watch the 'What's Next for Women in Sport?' conference presented by 20x20 in their team hotel at Sportschule Wedau in Duisburg, Germany. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Research by the 20x20 campaign to measure improvements in the coverage of female athletes found Independent.ie was the best performer for online content, both in terms of numbers of articles and the biggest percentage of women’s articles on its site.

The 20x20 movement was started in 2018 to increase participation in, attendance at and media coverage of women’s sport by 20 per cent by the year 2020.

The measurement of its success has been skewed by the fact that most live sport this year was lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That meant researchers Nielsen could only measure the campaign on statistics from November 2018 to November 2019.

And while they found improvements in media coverage they didn’t meet the 20 per cent target.

Online coverage of women’s sport has grown by 50% but is still only six per cent.

Coverage of women’s sport in print increased in 2019 by 53% but is still only five per cent nationally.

Irish audience figures for women’s sport on TV almost trebled in 2019, from seven per cent in 2018 to 18 % in 2019.

But overall television coverage of women’s sport decreased by 40% in that period. RTE and TG4 actually increased their output but 11 TV channels were surveyed and the stark drop was down to the poor coverage of women on pay-per-view channels.

80 per cent of those surveyed said they are now more aware of women’s sport due to 20x20 and 61% said they are more likely to support women’s sport since its launch.

75% of men surveyed said 20x20 changed their mindset positively towards women’s sport.

42% of women said they are participating in more sport and physical activity due to 20x20

“The train has left the station, the progress is happening here and internationally, but we’re still far from where we want to go,” said 20x20 co-founder Sarah Colgan.

Colgan and Heather Thornton of the creative agency Along Came A Spider came up with the original 20x20 idea and got the backing of the Federation of Irish Sport and five major brands ( KPMG, AIG, Investec, Lidl and Three).

RTE’S Deputy Head of TV Sport Cliona O’Leary said partnering with 20x20 led them to set specific targets for covering women’s sport which they will continue to increase.

“Our Olympic and Paralympics output this year would have been 50/50 (male/female coverage) over 300 hours. We’re currently at 14 per cent (female coverage) and we’re aiming at 25 per cent next year,” she said.

Because of Covid RTE television has already broadcast 39 hours of sports 'classics' this year and O’Leary said 20x20 had directly influenced including more women’s sport in that series.

"In the past we would have looked at the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s and picked the best matches from then,” she said.

"But, because of our targets, we looked at it with a gender lens and, as a result, 38 per cent of those programmes had women’s sport in them.”

