‘I'm very shocked that I won it’ – Wexford's Ciara Rossiter celebrates award

Wexford Youths left-back Ciara Rossiter has been named the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month for August and September.

The 26-year-old has been in terrific form of late, netting four goals in her last five games as Wexford opened up a four-point lead on second-placed Shelbourne with four games remaining.

Rossiter is also joint-top for assists and second for progressive runs made so far this season, and is the first Youths player to pick up the award this term.

Stephen Quinn's side have won their last seven league games in a row, as they chase a first league crown since 2018.

"I didn't even expect to be nominated," Rossiter said.

"I was very surprised. I'm very shocked that I won it. I scored four goals in the last five games, but don't know how it happened because at the start of the season I couldn't seem to score at all."

Youths meet Shelbourne on the final day of the season, and Rossiter insists her side won't get complacent within touching distance of the finish line.

"After the mid-season break, we thought the title race was out of touch. We were 11 points behind Shelbourne at one stage, so we didn't want to give up. We focused on ourselves game to game and getting three points.

"There is still a long way to go with four massive games. Last year came down to the wire. It's good to see the improvement from the other teams in the league to make this happen, and not just the same teams winning it all the time."

Rossiter was selected ahead of Peamount United's Sadhbh Doyle and Athlone Town's Jessica Hennessy.

Wexford travel to face Athlone on Saturday, seeking revenge for last weekend's 3-0 defeat in the FAI Women's Cup semi-final, as Athlone progressed to a first final.