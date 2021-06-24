'I'm really looking forward to this challenge' - Megan Campbell joins Irish contingent at Liverpool

Liverpool's Irish contingent has grown after Megan Campbell became the latest senior women's international to put pen to paper.

Campbell follows in the footsteps of Irish team-mate Leanne Kiernan who signed for the Reds earlier this week. They will join Niamh Fahey at the club.

The Drogheda native joins Liverpool after a five year stint at Manchester City. She has suffered dreadful luck with injury which affected her status there and she will now look to use her experience from City and her younger days in America to help Liverpool secure promotion to the top flight.

"I've played and trained with a lot of successful players from different cultures, Olympic medal winners, World Cup winners, European winners, so I've been around it and seen what it takes to get to the top and stay at the top," said Campbell.

"I hope I can help the club get promoted and get back to where it belongs.

"Matt (Beard - Liverpool boss) has been great for me and when he contacted me and said he wanted to bring me here, that was brilliant for me – hearing a manager wanted me so badly.

"So when I got the opportunity, I was never going to turn it down. I'm really looking forward to this challenge. The manager has put his trust and faith in me."