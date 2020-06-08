'I'm more driven than ever to be back involved' - Megan Campbell hails new deal at Manchester City

Republic of Ireland international Megan Campbell says she has yet to reach her full potential with Manchester City after they secured her future with a new one-year contract.

Campbell is currently sidelined by injury but City have shown their faith in her with the offer of a 12-month contract extension.

"I'm really pleased to have signed a new contract, especially knowing I’m unfortunately injured at the minute," she told the club website.

"When you're injured, it’s always a difficult situation when you’re coming to the end of your contract and you've picked up an injury or a niggle but I'm glad City have given their full backing and support behind me to get back fit.

"To have that faith from the club is a nice gesture and I'm looking forward to getting back fit and playing again.

"I don't think anyone has seen the best of me yet – I don't think I've seen it from myself as a footballer. There were glimpses at the end of 2017 in the Spring Series and the FA Cup Final where I got to show what I'm about.

"I'm more driven than ever to be back involved," she added.

Campbell, who missed the Irish team's most recent qualifier in March with that foot injury, has her sights on a return.

"I'm on track with where I need to be and I’m meeting with the surgeon soon so I'm looking forward to that to see what he thinks of my progress.

"Hopefully, I'll get back running soon – back on the grass. I'm thankful for the people around me," she added.

