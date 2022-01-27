| 6.3°C Dublin

I’m feeling positive – and testing negative – after our first win of the season put a tough time behind us

Orla O'Dwyer

AFLW DIARY

Celebrating the win against Carlton with Jade Ellenger (left), Natalie Grider and Tahlia Hickey. Expand
Sharni Webb celebrates the win against Carlton, her first game since giving birth seven months ago. Photo: Getty Expand
In action against Carlton on Tuesday night at the Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast. Expand

Celebrating the win against Carlton with Jade Ellenger (left), Natalie Grider and Tahlia Hickey.

Sharni Webb celebrates the win against Carlton, her first game since giving birth seven months ago. Photo: Getty

In action against Carlton on Tuesday night at the Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

As we gathered for our pre-match huddle, and I scanned the focused faces staring back at me, I knew we were in a good place.

The doubts had been festering in the lead-up to Tuesday night’s game against Carlton; it had been 16 days since our previous AFLW outing, a large cohort of our squad had only just been cleared to play after a sweeping Covid-19 outbreak, and we were still unsure where we stood following our heavy Round 1 defeat to Adelaide.

