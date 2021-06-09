'I’m extremely grateful' - Eve Badana's journey from Canada to the Irish senior squad

When Canada’s netminder lined up for the anthems for the 2010 U17 World Cup clash with Ireland, little did she know that her career would embrace not the land of the maple leaf, but of the shamrock.

For Eve Badana, it wasn’t particularly a case of ‘If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em' – fired by an emerging Denise O’Sullivan, Ireland won the day 1-0 in Trinidad & Tobago – for as she admired the Irish DNA from her vantage point, she recognised that deep down she harboured more of an identity with the Irish side than she did with her own.

“I do remember sitting there and watching,” she recalls all these years later, “and just thinking that you could see, you talk about the DNA of an Irish player. Boy is it evident watching them play on the pitch.

“At that time I didn’t reach out. It was only after the tournament. It was in the process of trying to obtain a Division One scholarship that I came into contact with the Irish connection in terms of soccer and I pursued it then.”

“So after attending that 2010 World Cup, I really set my sights on doing anything possible to play for Ireland and represent Ireland. And luckily that came about later that year so I’m extremely grateful for that. Anything I can contribute, I am humbled.

“There have been so many success stories from that Irish squad, so it’s great to see. And again it’s another testament to the development of underage football in Ireland.

“The transition, fortunately, because of the personalities and culture of the squad, it wasn’t very difficult at all.”

Although she had never set foot in Ireland, when she pitched up in Cork to pursue her twin passions – a post-graduate in law and a stint with Cork City FC – it felt like she was coming home.

Her mother hailed from Tyrone but left Ireland for Ontario after completing university in Belfast, meeting Badana’s Filipino father and creating a family of two girls and a boy.

Eve started playing soccer aged six but when she was 12, the rotational policy deployed by her coaches afforded her an opportunity between the sticks. She loved it so much she demanded to stay there.

Since moving to Ireland to start her new life, she picked up the threads of the old one her mother left behind and her impressive appearances for her new club led to an Irish debut against Portugal in 2012’s Algarve Cup.

Although she has won just two caps since – the formidable presence of Emma Byrne blocked everyone’s path in her early days here – she is not underwhelmed by that tally, simply unnerved by time’s swift passage.

“It’s not that I’m mortified at the time it has taken to push on, it’s just that time has passed by so quickly,” the 28-year-old demurs.

“I can’t look at the years gone by and the times on the bench and be disappointed. I’ve learned as a player and been so lucky to work with so many great players and coaches. I got an opportunity at the world university games.

“I suffered a cruciate injury which set me back, six years of third level education so it has all been a balancing act like everyone else.

“I’m here this week and looking forward to keep pushing on and then we go again in autumn and I want to keep doing as well with the DLR Waves and I want to be in contention when the qualifying starts.”

Although it is not yet confirmed, and even though she remains third in line behind Grace Moloney, who has recently established her eminence ahead of Courtney Brosnan, one presumes she is not here to merely make up the numbers, even if Vera Pauw is committed to eking out results from the pair of friendlies in Iceland.

Badana has already been here on holidays two years ago so she is eager to make an impression this week and ignore the sightseeing.

“You see how Grace is performing for club and country in recent times, it keeps elevating year after year. So the bar is set. I have my own goals internally and I set my bar just as high and want to reach that. It’s good to have her and Courtney as icons to keep pushing me.

“There is no shortage of quality in the goalkeeper realm. In terms of opportunities we’ll just see how it goes. You keep pushing, keep working domestically, and when you come onto this stage you give what you can. In terms of opportunities.

“I’m a big believer in working hard, keeping my head down, focusing on a goal and looking at every angle and opportunity to develop and seek help when it’s offered.”

Her background might offer her an opportunity to become a status symbol for diversity but she is reluctant to project it too publicly; just by being herself and achieving what she was is a sufficient message to a changing Ireland.

“We’re starting to see it a lot more in men’s and women’s football. We can call it visible diversity. It’s coming along.

“In the last ten years it is starting to reflect more on Irish society. I wouldn’t call myself a role model. But if that is in the public eye, I would be happy to say I have enjoyed my time and looking to encourage as much diversity as possible because it makes us all stronger.”