‘I’m excited to continue’ – Vera Pauw hails contract extension as Ireland senior women’s team boss

Vera Pauw has been given another chance to lead the Republic of Ireland's senior women's side to qualification after her contract extension was confirmed today.

Pauw was appointed manager in September 2019, after Tom O'Connor had stepped in as caretaker in the wake of Colin Bell's exit.

Starting with a Euro qualifier win over Ukraine, the side had three wins and draw in her first four games in charge, but the team's form in 2020, when the campaign resumed after a break due to Covid-19, was disappointing, with three successive defeats.

The Republic finished third in their five-team group, two points behind Ukraine and 14 points adrift of Germany.

But she has been tasked with taking the senior side to a major finals for the first time.

"I’m excited to continue in my role with the Republic of Ireland team and with the FAI. We made huge strides in our last campaign and there is no reason why we cannot build on that with the core of players that we currently have and more young players coming through," said Pauw, who hopes that fans can be admitted to games in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Read More

"The support of the Irish fans has been extremely heart-warming. We got to see how they can have a positive impact on the team when we had such a large crowd in Tallaght Stadium for our games against Montenegro and Greece. Hopefully, when the world becomes a safer place and the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic is not as great, we can welcome our fans back," she added.

"Now it is about preparing for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers. I believe that we have a special group of players with a desire to become the first Ireland women’s senior team to qualify for a major tournament and I’m looking forward to being part of that."

Online Editors