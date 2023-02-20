‘If you are not brave enough, what are you doing out there?’ – Kyra Carusa is striking a balance in Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad

Kyra Carusa has two brains.

When she is confronted by challenges, she relies not only on the one in her head but the one prompted by her gut.

Which is why the American native has been able to negotiate a lifetime of key moments, from changing colleges in the US, to switching clubs in Europe, by trusting to deep instinct.

It hasn’t let her down yet.

Last month, the erstwhile captain of modest Danes, upwardly mobile HB Koge, who once dared to shake up European football, was presented with the opportunity to play professionally in England.

Her stomach communicated the decision first before her mind followed; trouble was, Mel Phillips, coach of the WSL-bound Championship side London City Lionesses who wanted her, would leave herself within days to take a post in the US.

A punch in the guts, so to speak. What now?

“She was a massive part of my recruitment,” says the 27-year-old Irish striker, speaking in a windy Marbella where her squad have set up camp.

“So of course when she goes, it starts you thinking. And then it was almost like a coin flip. Heads you go, tails you stay. And it landed on tails. But then I’m like, ‘Hang on!”

“It was like that last piece, it guaranteed to me. I don’t go just for the coach or one variable. I go because in my gut I know I want to go.

“It’s a weird analogy but that’s how it felt in that moment. My gut was like AAAH!” And Mel going to take her chance almost defined it.

“I too recognised the instant feeling in my stomach of knowing this is where I needed to be.

“Sometimes the hardest things in life tend to be the ones that give you the most insight and clarity. And in that moment, I was like, this is where I need to be.”

She clearly is happy when uncomfortable; it is as if tranquillity poses more of a threat.

Having pitched up with the Irish at the start of their doomed Euro 2021 campaign – her mother’s grandparents, Tony and Beryl Lucey hail from Cork and Laois respectively – she feels this Irish team’s journey encapsulates that sensation.

“My gut always knew that there was something extremely special amongst these women and amongst this team and with this country that I absolutely have to be involved in and have to be a part of,” she says.

“I actually say it a lot with women’s football right now. It is contagious. And it is something that people in the future are going to have FOMO, fear of missing out.

“Like you are going to sit there and think ‘what the heck? I missed out on this contagious opportunity’ and that is a feeling I have in my stomach with this team.

“And the scariest thing is that it is not a comfortable feeling all the time. A lot of the time you are underestimated. A lot of the times you fail.

“A lot of the times little is expected of you. But I always say you have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable.

“When you are growing, and taking on challenges, you are guaranteed to be uncomfortable. That is why not everyone does it.”

She remembers Hoge’s 2021 Champions League campaign, this little Danish club pummelled 5-0 by Hoffenheim before Barcelona came calling.

Now that’s discomfiting. Her players wanted a captain to tell them everything would be fine, that they would survive.

Carusa had to find a way to tell them why it wouldn’t be fine and that would be the only way to survive.

“I am just going to tell you right now I am not here to tell you it is going to be okay,” she said before kick-off.

“I am telling you right now that all 11 of us could stand on the line of our goal and Barcelona will still manage to score as many goals as they please.

“That does not matter. What matters is that we are brave enough to meet them, we are brave enough to look at Barcelona in the face and say we are challenging you.”

Losing may have been inevitable but the manner of it was not.

“We then went out and played the best game of our entire campaign,” she recalls. “It was unbelievable.

“They didn’t score on us for the first 55 minutes. We could have put two goals on them in the first quarter of an hour, against the best team in the world.

“Even though we lost, things had changed. It changed everybody. They grew up.

“And I knew moving forward, this was a catalyst for the future, this is belief, this is confidence that these girls have which they never would have before. Again, being comfortable with discomfort.

“It is the only way to survive and it is the only way to grow, and that is the best way to describe that pit of not knowing what to say and what to do but just knowing that you have to brave enough.

“If you are not brave enough, what are you doing out there?”

Anyone with an intimate knowledge of her Irish squad’s journey will appreciate that this mirrors their struggles that same year, when they compiled the worst run of any international side, but still emerged on the other side.

“There is something massive here that nobody could have predicted.”

Carusa first featured for Ireland 2020 and, though missing three of the last four qualifiers, she is ensconced, for now, as one of Pauw’s preferred forward options.

She clearly knows how to compute the pain and the gain. A quick gut check normally suffices.