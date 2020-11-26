'If anyone was abusing me, I didn't see it' - McCabe switched off social media to avoid trolls after spot-kick trauma

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe supports The Gavin Glynn Foundation to help raise awareness for Childhood Cancer. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

IRELAND captain Katie McCabe has revealed that she was oblivious to any abuse received after her missed penalty against Ukraine last month – because she switched off all her social media channels.

The Irish team fluffed their lines in Kiev, the defeat to a calamitous own goal compounded by a host of missed chances, including the missed penalty from the Arsenal star in the first-half which could have earned Ireland the draw they required to guarantee a play-off spot for the 2022 European Championships.

And now they require a set of results incomprehensible to those who follow the women’s game, beginning with McCabe’s side doing what only two others have done this century, in beating Germany in a qualification match.

Valid criticism rained down on the side, as it must as they are professionals, but if it deviated into the deeply personal, or venal, McCabe admits it didn’t puncture her realm, unlike Alan Browne, whose missed penalty for the mens’ team in Slovakia contributed to his side’s Euro heartache.

“To be honest, I kind of kept off social media,” she says.

“I think I put a tweet up just to show support to the fans, after the massive support we had in the lead-up to the game - to thank them.

“But once I sent the tweet, I kind of stayed off social media for the next few days. If anyone was abusing me, I didn't actually see it.”

She insists that despite caroming the crossbar with her spot-kick, the responsibility for penalty duties will remain with her; McCabe is the squad’s undoubted set-piece expert (a free-kick also crashed against the bar in Kiev).

“Absolutely, no doubt about it,” she asserts. “I've not often missed a penalty. On the day we played Ukraine, you knew what was at stake.

“For it to hit the bar... I had a few sleepless nights over it. Look, that's professional football. They don't always go in but I made sure when I took my next one that I'd score it and I did.

“I obviously needed that confidence -- it was for Arsenal but we'll have a few penalty practices in training this week no doubt, and I'll hopefully finish them on Tuesday if we get one against Germany.

“As I said, it hurt for a while. A few sleepless nights. But yeah, I don't think it was just down to that penalty in the game.

“I think we created other chances as well that we could have finished them off. I got probably the easiest shot of the game and I hit the bar but look, as I said, it's professional football.

“Sometimes they don't always go in. It's about how you bounce back and how you move forward. As I said, I took a penalty midweek with Arsenal, made sure I was first up.

“There are obviously different expectations out of the end of the game but I needed to regain that confidence, and I slotted it away.

“I've put it behind me, as such, and moved on. You can only learn from it. As I said, I'll probably be having a few practice rounds with the keepers this week.“

Meanwhile, McCabe has outlined her team’s support for the Gavin Flynn Foundation to raise awareness for child cancer, with four families in the Republic of Ireland informed every week that their child has the disease

The Gavin Glynn Foundation was set up by John & Jayne Glynn after their son, Gavin, passed away aged just four in 2014. They set about helping other families affected by Childhood Cancer by raising money to cover expenses for travel abroad for treatment.

Last month, the Ireland WNT squad supported awareness for Breast Cancer and now they want to use their profile to turn the focus towards Childhood Cancer.

“We are very aware that we have the potential to be seen as role models, especially to younger children, so it’s very important to all of the players & staff that we show support to raising awareness on Childhood Cancer,” says McCabe.

“It is devastating to see the statistics of how many families are affected by Childhood Cancer, but the work that the Gavin Glynn Foundation do is truly outstanding.

“If we can help encourage more people to donate whatever they can to the Foundation then families affected by this terrible disease can benefit in a small way.”

Online Editors