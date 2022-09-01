Thankfully, I’m learning to handle disappointment better with every passing year. Besides, the games come too thick and fast to dwell on the down days.

I’m still prone to the odd on-field strop – the competitive fire still rages inside, it always will – but generally, I’m more inclined to bite my lip or take a breath these days.

It’s important to remember they do things differently out here. Not just the sport itself but the narratives around it, the pageantry and the obsession with milestones.

I didn’t know I had kicked 47 goals before our season opener against the Western Bulldogs, so I was as surprised as anyone to discover, via social media, that I had reached 50 AFLW goals for Greater Western Sydney Giants (GWS Giants).

Some people tried to make a big deal out of it, but I was more concerned with the seven-point defeat in Melbourne. Incidental applause is just not for me. Pats on the back don’t make losing any easier.

Sure, on a personal level, I was pleased with my first performance of the season, but in terms of what we are trying to achieve as a group – in a team sport – we fell short of our expectations.

There’s little time to dwell on that though, because we’re hosting the high-flying Brisbane Lions in Canberra – a second home for the GWS Giants – on Sunday (6.10am Irish time).

Naturally, considering the opposition, my attention is drawn to Orla O’Dwyer. Or All-Australian Orla O’Dwyer, to address her by her proper title these days.

Orla flew out of the blocks against Fremantle last weekend, picking up where she left off in April.

There were no signs of ring rust, despite her off-season being so severely disrupted by shoulder surgery and the subsequent rehab.

She’s going to get better and better. Her engine is her biggest asset. She’s a supreme athlete and is in a wing role that plays to her strengths.

She’s starring in a Brisbane team that look like they will be there or thereabouts again when the big prizes are on offer. We aren’t at their level yet, so we could find ourselves on a sticky wicket at Manuka Oval.

Brisbane have a dominant midfield, which means my opportunities may be limited. But I just have to focus on what I can control, and make the most of any opportunities that come my way.

My role has changed a bit this season under our new coaching team – I’ve been stationed closer to goal, where I can do most damage.

Previously, I had the freedom to roam out the field if I was starved of possession inside – but now I’m being asked to stay in the deeper role. It requires plenty of patience and means I have to be particularly ruthless when I do get a sniff.

That gives me something to focus on if things aren’t going our way as a collective too.

It’s not that you become selfish... but I’m doing all I can to get the most out of myself. I’m not part of the leadership group this season either, so I can really concentrate on the little things that will make big differences – like my conversion rate and my set shots.

With 10 games in 10 weeks, each of which takes on a life of its own, much like a championship match would, you learn to switch focus quickly.

Maybe it comes with the experience of playing sport for so long, but perspective is important.

This is different. It’s professional. It’s cut-throat.

Dynamics can be tricky with some players earning up to three times more than their team-mates.

From season to season the coaching staff can completely change, 10 or 12 players – a third of the squad – might leave and you are forced to rebuild again.

Winning with Mayo or Carnacon was different. You’re all on the same level, all tied to the same place.

Some people have suggested I’m unlucky to only have had this professional sporting experience in my latter playing days, but I see it the opposite way.

If I was Orla O’Dwyer’s age (24), and in my sporting prime, I don’t think I’d be here. Especially now that Irish girls – for the most part – have to pick between the two sports. I can’t imagine missing the club and county All-Ireland wins. It would have broken me.

I’ve given most of my life to football at home, but the guilt still weighs heavily – particularly with Carnacon playing championship this weekend.

I’m one of the lucky ones. I thought I’d come out here for one season in 2017, and this is my sixth AFLW campaign.

Look at poor Rachel Kearns, who I know from Mayo, suffering a season-ending shoulder injury for Geelong last weekend. To come all the way out here, after a knee issue caused her trouble over the summer in the county set-up, only to then be consigned to the sidelines. It’s really tough.

The same goes for Colin O’Riordan, who had to call time on his AFL career with the Sydney Swans this week due to a hip injury. I know Colin really well; Bríd Stack and I meet him and Wexford’s Barry O’Connor regularly enough for lunch or coffee, and he’s a brilliant guy.

I actually met him in the airport last weekend as we were both coming back from Melbourne – he was away with the Swans’ VFL side in a coaching capacity.

I was gutted to hear the injury had got to that stage; you couldn’t meet a nicer guy. It’s no wonder he won the Clubman of the Year at the Swans last season for his attitude on and off the field.

It was another reminder to make the most of my time out here as a professional athlete, because it could all end in a flash.

Besides, I’m feeling great – probably even fitter and stronger than last season.

The Benjamin Button comparisons are far-fetched, but I’m still as curious as ever to see where this road takes me.