| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I now realise I will never love Australian rules like I do Gaelic football or soccer

Sarah Rowe

AFLW Diary

Collingwood's Sarah Rowe (right) in action against the Brisbane Lions' Shannon Campbell at Metricon Stadium last weekend. Photo by: Getty Images Expand

Close

Collingwood's Sarah Rowe (right) in action against the Brisbane Lions' Shannon Campbell at Metricon Stadium last weekend. Photo by: Getty Images

Collingwood's Sarah Rowe (right) in action against the Brisbane Lions' Shannon Campbell at Metricon Stadium last weekend. Photo by: Getty Images

Collingwood's Sarah Rowe (right) in action against the Brisbane Lions' Shannon Campbell at Metricon Stadium last weekend. Photo by: Getty Images

Athletes are human too.

It’s amazing the amount of people who are convinced, based on social media consumption, that they really understand you. I suppose it highlights that scrolling rarely takes you past the surface level of a person.

Most Watched

Privacy