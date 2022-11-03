Athletes are human too.

It’s amazing the amount of people who are convinced, based on social media consumption, that they really understand you. I suppose it highlights that scrolling rarely takes you past the surface level of a person.

It may surprise many people to read that, when it comes to our sport, I pride myself on my high professional standards – and within that zone I am known to be very serious. As a footballer, I pride myself on my dedication and my meticulous attention to detail.

I know it’s poles apart from the happy-go-lucky, mischievous personality that I portray on social media. But that’s just the way I am: I love to have a laugh, play pranks and be the class clown in regular day-to-day life. That’s my sense of humour. When it comes to sport, I’m a completely different person.

When I arrive for training, I’ll generally have five or 10 minutes of joking around with the girls, while everyone is getting ready, and then it’s straight into skills work.

Once the drills start, you’ll rarely see a smirk cross my face. It’s all business.

The personality paradox confuses people all the time. It’s just the way I am. The messing probably keeps me a safe distance away from my intense sporting identity.

It can be a double-edged sword; people expect the full-on enthusiasm the whole time despite the natural ebbs and flows of life.

Within our group at Collingwood, when we are not in the thick of training or matches, more often than not I’m part of the crew who are doing their utmost to make it an entertaining workplace.

We take sport very seriously but when it comes to life, we generally have a light-hearted approach. We can be loud and high-energy, but every dressing-room needs those influences so things don’t fall flat.

There’s a pressure in that too: when you’re not feeling your usual enthusiastic self, or when you’ve had a couple of difficult weeks on the field.

That’s where we find ourselves at the moment, although I’m doing my best to pick up the mood.

If we don’t, our season will end on Sunday with a whimper – and we’ll be left reflecting on what could have been for the next six months.

We’ve learned some pretty harsh lessons over the past two weekends – losing 57-25 to North Melbourne and 55-10 to Brisbane, dropping from fourth to sixth as we head into finals.

All that means we are playing knockout football from here on, starting with Sunday’s (from 4.10am Irish time) elimination final – the equivalent of an All-Ireland quarter-final – against the seventh-placed Western Bulldogs.

We have plenty of reasons for optimism, we just need to shake the mental scarring from the back-to-back losses. We are playing at home in Victoria Park, and we have won our last three games against the Bulldogs.

I have particularly fond memories of facing the Bulldogs as two of my better AFLW games came against them. Our style matches well against theirs, so we have nothing to fear.

​It’s been a frustrating season. We’ve won seven of our 10 games, but we haven’t left the field once at full-time having played to our potential. I know we have a big performance in us – let’s hope we’ve been saving it for finals.

Looking back on the campaign as a whole, I probably haven’t enjoyed it as much as the previous seasons. I’ve been out here for five editions of the AFLW and I think I’ve come to the realisation that I don’t – and will never – love Australian rules like I do Gaelic football and soccer. But one thing that has remained consistent for me here is the love I have for Collingwood and all that’s come with it.

I consider myself a thinker on the pitch, someone who likes to problem-solve on the fly. You can’t do that here because the game can be so heavily structured. It’s a common frustration for Gaelic footballers.

It’s a tough transition when you find yourself running up and down the wing, barely getting a touch of the ball for most of the game. It’s so far removed from what we’ve been trained to do from a young age.

There’s a major dilemma within that too because I love my life out here. I’ve grown so much from all the challenges that have come with learning this game from the top down. All while being so far removed from the comforts of home.

However, something exciting is building here. The push towards full-time professionalism would be amazing to be part of. But I guess it’s like most decisions in life, there are always pros and cons.

If I keep losing passion for Australian rules, that will ultimately make the decision for me about where I want to be and what sport I want to play in the years to come.

For now, there is only one game on my mind – the Bulldogs at Victoria Park on Sunday.

If we can click – and dig out that long-overdue performance – we should get ourselves into the last six. From there, anything can happen.