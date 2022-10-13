| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I have unfinished business in soccer but I’m so happy for Katie McCabe and Ireland’s class of 2014

Sarah Rowe

AFLW Diary

Our AFLW diarist Sarah Rowe with Ireland team-mates (from left) Megan Connolly, Savannah McCarthy, Ciara O'Connell and Katie McCabe at the UEFA Women's U-19 Championship finals in 2014. Photo by: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Our AFLW diarist Sarah Rowe with Ireland team-mates (from left) Megan Connolly, Savannah McCarthy, Ciara O'Connell and Katie McCabe at the UEFA Women's U-19 Championship finals in 2014. Photo by: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Our AFLW diarist Sarah Rowe with Ireland team-mates (from left) Megan Connolly, Savannah McCarthy, Ciara O'Connell and Katie McCabe at the UEFA Women's U-19 Championship finals in 2014. Photo by: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Our AFLW diarist Sarah Rowe with Ireland team-mates (from left) Megan Connolly, Savannah McCarthy, Ciara O'Connell and Katie McCabe at the UEFA Women's U-19 Championship finals in 2014. Photo by: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Katie McCabe is one of my favourite people on this earth because of her outrageous natural talent, curious mind, and our shared appreciation for divilment.

I’ve been lucky over the years to enjoy some special sporting adventures but one of the most memorable was our journey to the semi-finals of the U-19 European Championships in 2014.

Most Watched

Privacy