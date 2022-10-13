Katie McCabe is one of my favourite people on this earth because of her outrageous natural talent, curious mind, and our shared appreciation for divilment.

I’ve been lucky over the years to enjoy some special sporting adventures but one of the most memorable was our journey to the semi-finals of the U-19 European Championships in 2014.

Dave Connell’s crew included the likes of Chloe Mustaki, Megan Connolly, Savannah McCarthy, Amber Barrett, Courtney Brosnan, Clare Shine, and yours truly, but Katie was always a cut above.

She was also one of the biggest messers in the group – along with Clare and me. Reaching the last four of the tournament – after victories against England, Spain, and Sweden – was such a buzz.

It was emotional watching so many of those girls from our underage days – I played with Denise O’Sullivan and a few of the others at different stages too – take Ireland to a first World Cup, in Australia and New Zealand of all places. I was so proud of them – especially Katie.

We might only see each other once a year these days but we still have a really special connection. I have such a soft spot for her. She’s not just a great player, she’s a great person.

Values and morals are important to her, and she genuinely cares about people.

Our paths went in different directions the year after our exploits in Norway: Katie signed for Arsenal while I essentially hung up my soccer boots, opting to focus on Gaelic football after picking up six senior Ireland caps.

We reached an All-Ireland final with Mayo in 2017 and I signed for Collingwood the following year. Katie, on the other hand, has become such a superstar in Irish sport. She deserves all the plaudits.

Katie has always been athletic, skilful and read the game well. Everything used to come so easy to her because she was so much better than the rest of us. I think she thought that would continue at Arsenal.

When she first went over, she brought a few bad habits – still eating doughnuts and the like – and things weren’t going as smoothly as she was used to.

But Katie showed her resilience. She got the head down, changed her diet and put in the work, and that attitude propelled her to becoming Ireland captain and one of Arsenal’s best players.

We were talking a few weeks ago and I convinced her to come out to Australia after the current Women’s Super League season, whether they qualified for the World Cup or not.

She agreed to come over but was more than hopeful that she would be heading Down Under with Ireland anyway. I’m delighted she was right.

The ‘what-ifs’ were inevitable after seeing the girls qualify. It was only a year ago that I got a surprise call-up to the Ireland camp during a brief spell with Shels while I awaited clarity on the next AFLW season.

Vera Pauw was great to deal with; it’s easy to see why they love playing for her. She was so open and honest straight away, telling me the door was open if I was willing to commit to soccer – even if that was with a club in Australia.

I had already signed for Collingwood, though. And while soccer still intrigues me – there is still a feeling of unfinished business there – I’m committed to my current sporting adventure. At least I’ll be in a prime position to support the Girls in Green next year.

Vera has been the final piece of a complicated puzzle. She has brought such positivity into the Ireland camp.

Even in my brief time there you could see how strong her communication skills are. She is so approachable and makes sure her players know she believes in them.

That makes the girls feel connected, valued and loved in the environment, which is such a strong place to build from. It’s important to also remember that the foundations for this amazing achievement were laid by many others – the likes of Dave Connell, Dave Bell and Sue Ronan come to mind.

I learned some of my most important sporting lessons in Irish soccer and Mayo GAA set-ups. That grounding I got at a young age, particularly around things like discipline and resilience, still helps me today.

The Irish players here are known for their high-performance mindsets because they have been training seriously for so long – and that can be a big advantage when you are mixing with athletes who haven’t got years of experience in elite environments.

Things have been going relatively well for us at Collingwood. While we haven’t been playing that well for a lot of this campaign, we have won six of our seven games and are fourth in the ladder with three regular-season matches to go.

I’ve moved from the wing to the forwards for the past couple of weeks and I’ve enjoyed having a bit more freedom. Kicking a couple of goals has been good for the confidence too.

But this is where things really ramp up. We’re desperate to stay in the top four for finals, so nothing short of a victory against Fremantle in Perth – our first trip outside Victoria this season – on Sunday (from 7.10am Irish time) will do. We have two difficult games to round off the campaign against two of my fellow diarists – Vikki Wall’s North Melbourne (7th) and Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions (1st). The challenges are starting to stack up.

Here’s hoping the good times keep rolling for Dave Connell’s Class of 2014.