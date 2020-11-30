'I find this unacceptable' - Ireland manager Vera Pauw blasts UEFA over Covid testing procedures

Ireland coach Vera Pauw has launched a broadside against UEFA's Covid testing procedures on the eve of her side's Euro 2022 qualification clash against Germany in Tallaght.

And the Dutch woman has also laid down the gauntlet to the goal-crazy Germans by announcing that she will narrow the pitch dimensions in order to make her side more competitive as they seek the unlikely win required to gain a play-off spot in their bid to reach a first major tournament.

That bid has been further hampered as Leanne Kiernan was forced to withdraw with a hamstring injury on the eve of the game.

While the German side have already completed their testing before departing for Ireland, Pauw’s side will not get final confirmation of their results until after today’s final training session and she took the unusual step of expressing her frustration publicly.

"I'm usually not taking out things to the press but now I would like to say something. We did our last testing yesterday morning. If I have understood well, the samples went first to Northern Ireland, to Belfast, then to Birmingham on a flight, then by car to London," she said..

"It should have arrived last night at nine o'clock and this morning we got a message that we only get results in the afternoon. This is unacceptable. It's UEFA guidelines, I do understand that but it's not as if Ireland is not having labs and not having very highly qualified labs.

"I do understand that UEFA needs to structure it but why does Germany already have their results and why do we need to wait until after our last training session?

"I think that this is something that UEFA really have to sort out. I usually never use the press for this but I find this unacceptable."

Pauw also confirmed that she will narrow the dimensions of the Tallaght Stadium pitch by three metres.

Her side must better Ukraine’s result against Montenegro, which is unlikely as Germany have not lost a game yet while Montenegro have lost all of theirs.

"We have players who can do something special," she insists as her side attempt to keep their side of an unlikely bargain. "If it is enough to beat Germany, we will see after the game.

"We are waiting for confirmation to bring the pitch back to normal size. We will bring it back to 65 metres (it is currently 68m x 95m), not a minimal size but a normal size. It is not a trick and we will communicate with them but it is normal."

UEFA rules decree "the pitch must measure 105 metres in length by 68 metres in breadth exactly" or "minimum 100 metres to maximum 105 metres in length by minimum 64 metres to maximum 68 metres in breadth."

On Kiernan, Pauw admitted that the Man City star’s career could have been placed in jeopardy had her hamstring been risked.

"She left yesterday with a niggle in her hamstring. It’s not yet a big injury. But we are sure if we played her, we could destroy her career because it could rupture and scar her hamstring for the rest of her career," she said.

"And I’m not the kind of coach who wishes to take those kinds of risks with her players. I see myself to help the players to go above their level but not use and abuse players for my own good.

"The risk is far too big, even in a game like this and I don’t want to threaten her career. Even if it were a World Cup final, I would not have played her."

