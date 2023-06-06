‘I don’t support war, meaning I don’t support Lukashenko right now’ – Aryna Sabalenka comes out against Belarusian president
Eleanor Crooks
Aryna Sabalenka came out against Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko after returning to the French Open press room and facing another barrage of off-court questions.
Latest Women's Sport
‘I don’t support war, meaning I don’t support Lukashenko right now’ – Aryna Sabalenka comes out against Belarusian president
Karolina Muchova matches best grand slam result by booking French Open semi-final spot with straight sets win
Shamrock Rovers to face non-league Killester as draw for Women’s FAI Cup first round is made
Russian player Daria Kasatkina hits out at French Open crowd over booing after defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina
New sensation Rose Zhang another Major rival for Leona Maguire
How Clare footballer and Athlone Town player Laurie Ryan’s sporting vision guided her through grief
Women’s National League clubs stunned by €550k state funding snub
‘I’m incredibly excited for next year’ – contract boost for Chloe Mustaki ahead of World Cup
‘I've got no comments to you’ – Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka refuses to speak about Ukraine war at French Open
Walsh dreams big as she gets set for Tour life
Top Stories
Video shows crowds gathering as teenage girls brawl at popular pier
Gang leader Liam Byrne faces prospect of lengthy jail term after his luck finally runs out on secret Spanish trip
BREAKING | Man (32) jailed for life after killing three generations of one family in devastating fire
Joanna Cooper says wedding to rugby star Conor Murray was ‘best day of our lives’
Latest NewsMore
‘I don’t support war, meaning I don’t support Lukashenko right now’ – Aryna Sabalenka comes out against Belarusian president
Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy make surprise entry to World Cup regatta
LIV Golf and PGA/DP World Tour merger explained: Everything we know so far
Staff and taxpayers share cut as Terry Clune’s Immedis agrees sale
Scottish MP questions senior ITV boss over Phillip Schofield and bullying allegations
LATEST | PGA and DP World Tours to merge with LIV Golf
Harry quips about ‘workout’ from lifting court papers as he gives evidence
Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr settles rape claim civil case
Pencil once owned by Adolf Hitler sells for fraction of price estimate at Belfast auction house
Harry had ‘huge amount of paranoia’ after press intrusion, court told