‘I don’t even know what retirement means’ – Katie Taylor insists Chantelle Cameron rematch is only target
Online Editors
Katie Taylor laughed off talk of retirement after her first professional defeat this month and is targeting a November rematch against Chantelle Cameron.
Latest Women's Sport
‘I don’t even know what retirement means’ – Katie Taylor insists Chantelle Cameron rematch is only target
Off form Leona Maguire bows out at semi-final stage in Vegas
LGFA wrap: Dublin, Cork and Donegal all claim provincial titles
Dunlevy and Kelly make it three golds in a row at Para-cycling World Cup
Ciara Mageean sets new Irish 800m record with 1:59.27 run at Manchester meeting
Leona Maguire produces late comeback to keep LPGA Match-Play hopes alive in Las Vegas
Ireland’s Lauren Walsh aims for LPGA after helping Wake Forest to historic NCAA win
Steve Bunce: Katie Taylor’s long reign as boxing queen over despite heroic last stand
The Donegal man whose company helped get Stadium Australia ready for Ireland’s World Cup opener
Women’s Champions League coverage to go largely behind paywall from next season with DAZN
Top Stories
‘At that moment, I thought he was finally going to kill me’ – woman’s terror at hands of ‘monster’ ex-boyfriend
Ask Allison: I’m child-free by choice and my single-parent sister demands help with kids. I’m trapped!
Adrian Mullen emerges as serious doubt for Kilkenny after suffering nasty hand injury
Convicted killer who absconded from Northern Ireland is granted bail in High Court
Latest NewsMore
‘We spoke about being big Wexford men and going to every ball because so much was relying on it’ - Diarmuid O’Keeffe
League title disappointment at United still lingers for Ireland legend Kevin Moran
Nato soldiers injured in Kosovo clashes with Serbian protesters
Novak Djokovic advances at French Open then sends political message about Kosovo
On This Day in History - May 30th
‘There is no other team has done this...And no one will ever do it again’ – Graham Rowntree hails Munster’s URC win
Eamonn Holmes accuses former This Morning colleague Phillip Schofield of ‘toxicity’
Search for Disappeared victims of Troubles ‘will never stop until remains found’
Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight after series of night-time barrages
Wildfires rage in Nova Scotia, covering cities in smoke