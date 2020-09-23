'How are we supposed to achieve equality?' – Tipp star Moloney fumes over two county finals within 26 hours

Cahir players and officials are furious at the prospect of playing two county finals in the space of 26 hours with 14 dual players preparing for a manic weekend between camogie and ladies' football.

A fixture mess will see Cahir play a Junior 'A' camogie final against Knockavilla this Saturday at 12 while the senior footballers are scheduled to play the county decider against Aherlow at 2pm the following day.

Tipp football star Aishling Moloney, who will be involved in both games, has led a chorus of anger about the scheduling after Cahir were already forced to play camogie and football semi-finals over the same weekend earlier this month.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Moloney believes such scenarios "just can't happen" given the physical and emotional strain which is being placed on players given their hectic schedule.

"We decided that we’re going to speak out about it because this is happening too often and it's time there was a stop put to it. It’s ongoing – it’s not just in Tipperary I suppose, it's across Ireland," Moloney said.

"We talk about equality and wanting fairness in women’s sport but if these things are still going on, how are we supposed to achieve that?

"There’s 14 dual players and 10 of them are starters so it took an awful toll on the body. We suffered the consequences for that semi-final weekend. I suppose that it’s a final now, it just can’t happen again.

"Sometimes you wouldn’t even be surprised that this occurs, we strive for equality and moving forward with times in sport, but yet those in charge of such decisions do the opposite. This begs reasoning."

Cahir camogie boss Alan O' Connor believes it's an "absolute disgrace" for players to be put in this position and he believes that the short turnaround is "not possible" between finals.

"It's an absolute disgrace to be honest to ask anyone to play two games in 26 hours, it's just not possible. We went ahead with the semi-finals, we said nothing about the games and nearly got caught with the football on the second day," O'Connor also told Tipp FM.

"To see how tired the girls were when they came back to training to me on the Wednesday night was an absolute disgrace. Some of the girls didn't even train.

"We're a very unique club in that we've 14 dual players , we've 10 on both teams and we're very proud of that in Cahir. We want to keep it that way but to be treated like this at senior is just not right.

"There's absolutely no rush on this Junior hurling fixture. We're a senior camogie club so we can't go on to Munster. We could have played it last weekend, we could also play it the weekend after but to ask girls to play two games in 26 hours is just not acceptable."

Online Editors