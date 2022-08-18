Heather O’Reilly’s early strike hands Shelbourne famous Champions League win in Slovenia

Having waited 20 years for a crack at the Champions League, Heather O'Reilly wasted no time whatsoever once the opportunity presented itself on European club football's biggest stage.

At 37, she has been around as long as the tournament itself, making her international debut with the United States in March 2002, just mere months after the Women's Champions League was launched.

There were just four minutes played when she headed Shelbourne in front against Slovenia's ZNK Pomurje. It turned out to be the winning goal that sets up a match against Iceland's Valur this Sunday. UEFA Champions League goalscorer can now be added to the World Cup winner's extensive list of achievements.

Keeva Keenan's ball from the left was headed up, but crucially not out, by Evelina Kos. O'Reilly was perfectly positioned to plant a header into the top corner. The ball dropped just beyond the despairing reach of goalkeeper Iva Kocijan.

The lead goal was nothing less than the visitors deserved. It might have come earlier had Noelle Murray not seen her second minute penalty saved. Referee Frederikke Søkjær blew the whistle 48 seconds into the game. Tija Stosanic dragged captain Pearl Slattery to the ground.

Murray's penalty wasn't in the corner, allowing Kocijan to reach it. The Shels forward did beat the goalkeeper soon after, but the her 30-yard-shot cannoned off the bar.

A goal, missed penalty, six attempts and four corners inside the opening 10 minutes spoke to the Red's early dominance as they attacked their hosts with no sign of nervousness in their first European action in five years. However, it didn't last.

As expected, Amanda Budden had a busy afternoon in the searing heat Slovenian heat and with a lead to defend, her multiple saves took on even greater significance as the game wore on. ZNK had twice in recent years progressed to the group stages.

Prior to half time, she denied Kaja Horvat and Spela Kolbl, either side of Sara Makovec smacking an effort off the crossbar herself.

Budden's best was reserved for Makovec, it seemed. When Kaja Korošec's cross wasn't cleared, she managed to scoop the ball away from the striker on the line. In the final minute of added on time before the interval, the Ireland cap raced off her line to block Makovec's effort.

Noel King's team failed to replicate their fast start in the second half. By this stage, it was all ZNK yet the Shels defence repelled all that came their way. Bar Korosec, who probed with intent, the two-time group stage qualifiers didn't create enough.

There were anxious moments as a smattering of crosses were flung into area but the outstanding Budden's alertness extinguished any threat of an equaliser. Her legs denied substitute Luana Zajmi in ZNK's clearest chance.

Around 15 Shels supporters watched throughout from beyond the goal where O'Reilly scored early and a rearguard action late on secured a famous win.

ZNK Pomurje: Kocijan; Šoštarič, Kos, Dimitrijevic, Rakovec; K Horvat (Hofman, 82), Klopcic, Korošec; Yoshida (Vilcnik, 66), Makovec, Kolbl.

Shelbourne: Budden; Gargan (Doyle, 46), Slattery, Fox, Keenan; O'Reilly (Larkin, 53), Graham (Kavanagh, 72), Stapleton, Starr; Murray (O'Leary, 81); Quinn (Lynch, 81).

Referee: Frederikke Lydia Søkjær (Denmark).