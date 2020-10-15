Galway win first of many battles to resolve dual row engulfing Ladies codes

The first of many painful steps to resolve the festering dual player row engulfing the Camogie and Ladies Football codes has been taken after Galway's request for a postponement of their November clash with Cork was granted.

Cork's quintet of dual players - Libby Coppinger, Hannah Looney, Fiona Keating, Meabh Cahalane and Ciara McCarthy – will still be forced to play two matches within 24 hours in the first weekend of November and they have threatened to strike if the matter is not sorted.

Despite Galway camogie team's generous offer, there is still the unresolved matter of two following weekends when the Cork women will be forced to make a choice between both codes, one which Rebels football captain Doireann O’Sullivan feels they should not have to make.

"The dual clash is an ongoing issue and it is disappointing for the five girls who play both sports at the highest level, that they can’t showcase the talents they’ve put hours and hours into to develop," says the multi-medalled O'Sullivan, who hinted that a resolution may be achieved before the championship throws in.

"Hopefully there will be a solution, talks are ongoing between all the parties in the background, everyone is working extremely hard. So hopefully the three fixture clashes can be sorted out.

"There is only three weeks to championship so time is of the essence. We had training last night and we are optimistic a resolution can be found. It’s definitely warranted.

"Girls should not have to pick which sport to play, dual players are huge role models and ambassadors for teenagers so it would be a shame for them to have to pick, and for the camogie and GAA teams not to have their best teams available.

"A resolution is achievable and justified."

The Camogie Association confirmed that a fixture clash will be avoided on November 7 – although this move was only possible after the Galway Board prompted themto contemplate such a move in the first place.

"In relation to ongoing work by the Camogie Association over the past number of weeks to avoid fixture clashes with LGFA fixtures where possible, we are pleased to confirm that we have been able to find a solution to avoid a clash on Saturday November 7 for this particular fixture," the said in a statement.

"The Camogie Association are happy to respond positively to a request from Galway Camogie Board and can confirm that the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 1 fixture between Galway versus Cork, originally scheduled for Saturday November 7 has now been re-arranged for Sunday November 8 to avoid a clash with a Cork LGFA fixture.

"We thank Galway Camogie Board and their management team for their co-operation on this matter.

"We will continue to work with our colleagues in Camogie County Boards and with the LGFA to facilitate dual players where possible within the current fixtures schedule."

It remains to be seen who will make the next move in this most unseemly game of brinkmanship.

Meanwhile, Offaly have confirmed its senior team are withdrawing from the first round fixture against Cork in thisyear's championship due a member of our Senior Management Team being diagnosed with Covid-19.

In addition a number of our players are self isolating due to unrelated cases.

