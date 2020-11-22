From anonymity to high visibility in just two years

When Sarah Colgan and Heather Thornton started 20x20 two years ago, the idea was "to start a social movement that would change our perception of women in sport in Ireland", Colgan says. "The more we looked into it, the more we realised: 'Look at what our Irish female athletes are achieving, and there's no noise. Look at what we do for our male athletes, and we do something completely different for women'.

"Knowing Ireland to be so proudly progressive as a society, the more we looked into sport, the more we saw how stark the inequality was, and how worrying the message was, not just for younger girls, but also for younger boys: that women who were putting the same effort, the same time and achieving the same things in sport, but that was inherently less valuable."

That was the genesis of 20x20. "We had the aim of changing Irish culture," Colgan continues. "We called it 20x20 because we felt we needed three targets to wave flags around, and we needed a time frame to give it urgency. The flags were to increase media coverage, female participation and attendances, by 20 per cent, by the end of 2020."

So, how successful does she think the campaign has been? "We exceeded each of the targets," is the happy answer. What does that mean, exactly? Well, a survey conducted by Behaviour & Attitudes shows that 84 per cent of respondents said they were seeing more coverage of female athletes in the media, 80 per cent were more aware of women's sport, 73 per cent said 20x20 had changed their mindset in a positive fashion towards girls and women in sports, and 42 per cent now participate in girls/women's sport because of 20x20.

Meanwhile, there has been a 17 per cent increase in attendance at women's sport events, mainly driven by the All-Ireland camogie and ladies football finals. However, "we don't want to give the impression that the job is done," she cautions. "If we look at the media coverage, for example, we were coming off a very low base. We were at three per cent, now it's five per cent; that's a huge increase, but not enough."

But what does this actually translates to for female athletes? Eighteen-year-old Irish rugby international Beibhinn Parsons, one of the emerging stars of the game, first heard of 20x20 through "a video clip of young girls sharing their passion for sport. I was overjoyed seeing these young girls displaying such ardour, but my joy was tempered by their inability to name females stars in their sport. This is no fault of their own; it's due to the lack of visibility of women in sport. But I was actually reduced to tears. Because I was just like these girls, loving sport but not seeing females being represented. When I first joined the Irish women's senior rugby team, I was embarrassed at my lack of knowledge of past and present players. I was introduced to an abundance of amazing role models, but I only ever saw them in the dressing room. I wondered why these superwomen weren't plastered across the media the same way the men were?"

So, at that stage, what was her assessment of women playing elite-level sport, compared with men? "I thought there were fewer female athletes because I saw fewer female athletes in the media. I just didn't know of many women playing sport at an elite level. Which was such a shame. Now, thankfully, the abundance of female athletes that have always been there are visible."

What does she think this disparity between men and women in sport in Ireland is down to? "Unfortunately, women have to achieve something monumental to get a basic level of appreciation. We follow the men's teams with unwavering support, which is great, but when it comes to women's sport, we sometimes need to create our own momentum and have huge performances before the support starts to roll in. Of course, this is changing now. We have had record attendance during our Six Nations; filling Energia Park is a sight I will always cherish. It's a sight I look forward to again."

So what differences has she seen, thanks to 20x20? "The goals of 20 per cent more media coverage, participation and attendance for female sport have had real-life impacts that have permeated personally into my sporting career," she says. "I feel the most empowered I have ever felt during my time playing rugby. As a team, we feel as though our hard work and the way we represent the Irish jersey with pride, is finally getting the recognition it deserves. Our performances are getting media coverage, and this is helping tremendously with the growth of women's rugby in Ireland.

"Young girls across Ireland have confidence knowing they have just as much potential as their male counterparts. They can see female role models on TV, in papers, or hear them on the radio, and aspire to be just like them. I think this is amazing. The grassroots are being watered and an excellent crop of female athletes will be harvested."

And what does she hope to see happen for Irish women in sport over the next five to 10 years? "Equal representation and exposure. The media have a huge role to play in the prosperity of women's sport. If we cultivate a society and an ethos where we give females the same idolisation that we bestow upon the men, the next generation of women will be so empowered to excel. I want to see a societal shift of viewing sport as sport, instead of 'male' and 'female' sport. Let's view athletes as athletes. If young girls know they have equal potential and equal opportunities, I think the future for sport, generally, not just female sport, will improve."

And for her, personally? "I feel blessed to be a part of Irish women's sport during this seismic shift. I'm only at the start of my career, but if this momentum continues, the potential of Irish women's rugby and Irish women's sport, on the whole, is boundless. I'm excited for the future."

